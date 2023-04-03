USD/JPY bears step in to close the opening gap

- USD/JPY bears move in from key resistance.
- All eyes will turn to the NFP report on Friday.
USD/JPY is higher by some 0.2% which has rallied from a low of 132.98 to a high of 133.38 so far. The pair has jumped into last week´s resistance although only to meet supply again, putting the pair back under pressure in Tokyo.
There has been a slew of data from the Bank of Japan´s first-quarter Tankan survey showing a small rise in inflation expectations and Japanese Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI actual coming in at 49.2 vs. the previous 48.6.
Meanwhile, risk-off markets are kicking in t the start of the week due to the weekend news regarding the oil production cut and soaring oil prices. Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ oil producers have announced further oil output cuts of around 1.16 million barrels per day. In a statement, the Saudi energy ministry said that the kingdom’s voluntary cut was a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market. Consequently, WTI crude oil opened for the week with a significant price gap to print $81.51 during the early hours of Monday’s Asian session.
Looking ahead, the March jobs report Friday will be the data highlight in the Nonfarm Payrolls. The consensus stands at 240k vs. 311k in February, while the Unemployment Rate is seen steady at 3.6%. Average hourly earnings are expected to slow to 4.3% for the year vs. 4.6% in February.
´´It's worth noting that the data will come on Good Friday. With markets likely to be very thin, we could get some outsize movements from the numbers, whether good or bad,´´ analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman explained. ´´Ahead of NFP, ADP reports its private sector jobs estimate Wednesday and is expected at 210k vs. 242k in February. Other key labor market data will be reported this week. February JOLTS job openings will be reported Tuesday and is expected at 10.500 mln vs. 10.824 mln in February. March Challenger jobs cuts and weekly jobless claims will be reported Thursday.´´
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|132.99
|Today Daily Change
|0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|132.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|133.27
|Daily SMA50
|132.95
|Daily SMA100
|133.87
|Daily SMA200
|137.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|133.6
|Previous Daily Low
|132.59
|Previous Weekly High
|133.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.41
|Previous Monthly High
|137.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|129.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|132.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|132.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|131.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|133.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|134.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|134.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays depressed below 0.6700 on downbeat China Caixin Manufacturing PMI
AUD/USD struggles to overcome intraday losses as the latest statistics from China and Australia joins sour sentiment during early Monday amid fears of RBA’s dovish hike and softer US data surrounding activities and employment.
USD/JPY bears step in to close the opening gap
USD/JPY is higher by some 0.2% which has rallied from a low of 132.98 to a high of 133.38 so far. The pair has jumped into last week's resistance although only to meet supply again, putting the pair back under pressure in Tokyo.
Gold bears struggle to keep the reins ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold price consolidates intraday losses around $1,963 as US Dollar retreats from a daily high, despite sour sentiment and firmer yields, as markets brace for the key US Nonfarm Payrolls.
Will Bitcoin hit its $35,000 target in April: BTC deep dive
Bitcoin has emerged as one of the assets with the highest yield for holders in 2023. With BTC dominance on the rise, analysts are bullish on the digital asset’s comeback to the $35,000 level.
The week ahead - US non-farm payrolls, RBA and RBNZ rate decisions
The last US payrolls report saw yet another set of strong numbers with February jobs seeing a gain of 311k, while January was revised lower to 504k. The rise in the unemployment rate to 3.6% from 3.4% was treated as a slight negative, but it also coincided with a rise in the participation rate to 62.5%.