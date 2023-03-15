USD/INR rebounds from the 82.20 mark, as the INR seems to be on its own

NEWS | | By Dinesh Kumar
Share:
  • The Indian Rupee failed to show strength on the softish US CPI release.
  • The US macro framework is diluting aggressive Fed rate hiking.
  • RBI looks to remain hawkish despite easing inflation.  

USD/INR is not trading in line with its counterparts. The pair is not catching up with the US Dollar weakness. Falling US Treasury bond yields have led the US Dollar to lower. Despite that, the Indian Rupee failed to capitalize.

The United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) released on Tuesday had put the US Dollar on the sideline, as the inflationary matrix comes in line with expectations. The headlines MoM reading came in at 0.4% as expected, from the prior 0.5%, and YoY came in at 6.0% as expected, from the prior 6.4%. The core matrix MoM came in at 0.5% slightly higher than the 0.4% expected, and YoY came in at 5.5% in line with expectation.

The ex-shelter component signaled a slowdown, which is a beneficiary for the Federal Reserve (Fed). Starting this week, the Silicon Valley Bank’s (SVB) fallout has thrown a fresh wave of pessimism among investors, as the US banking regulators intervene to tackle the situation through a backstop as a rescue plan. But this situation has prompted a pessimistic mindset among investors for possible contagion risks.

Moving on to the US macro release, the calendar is due for US Retails Sales and Producer Price Index (PPI) on Wednesday, as well as the Empire State Manufacturing Index. It will be important to watch the Control Group from US retail sales as an impetus prior to the March FOMC meeting.

On the other hand, India’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February rose 6.44% YoY versus 6.35% expected and 6.52% prior. The aforementioned data will provide the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to tick down on the hawkish bias, even though the market is still expecting a 25 basis point hike (bps) hike from the RBI. Despite of positive growth outlook and RBI’s hawkish stance, the Indian Rupee has failed to show strength.  

Levels to watch

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 82.4625
Today Daily Change 0.1667
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 82.2958
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 82.434
Daily SMA50 82.1336
Daily SMA100 82.1202
Daily SMA200 81.0343
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 82.6755
Previous Daily Low 82.2405
Previous Weekly High 82.3126
Previous Weekly Low 81.612
Previous Monthly High 83.082
Previous Monthly Low 81.5032
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 82.4067
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 82.5093
Daily Pivot Point S1 82.1324
Daily Pivot Point S2 81.9689
Daily Pivot Point S3 81.6974
Daily Pivot Point R1 82.5674
Daily Pivot Point R2 82.8389
Daily Pivot Point R3 83.0024

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats from monthly top towards 1.0700 as yields dribble ahead of EU/US data

EUR/USD retreats from monthly top towards 1.0700 as yields dribble ahead of EU/US data

EUR/USD clings to mild gains near one-month high, grinds near multi-day top of late. The Euro pair struggles for clear directions even as the broadly weaker US Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar keep the bulls hopeful ahead of the key statistics from the Eurozone and the US.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD bulls need to wait for sustained move beyond 61.8% Fibo./1.2200 mark

GBP/USD bulls need to wait for sustained move beyond 61.8% Fibo./1.2200 mark

The GBP/USD pair attracts some buying during the Asian session on Wednesday and steadily climbs back closer to a one-month peak, around the 1.2200 round-figure mark touched the previous day. A generally positive risk tone undermines the safe-haven US Dollar and turns out to be a key factor lending support to the major.

GBP/USD News

Gold appears ‘buy the dips’ trade amid dovish Fed bets Premium

Gold appears ‘buy the dips’ trade amid dovish Fed bets

Gold price is consolidating the previous decline so far this Wednesday, hanging close to the $1,900 threshold. Gold sellers remain in control amid a better market mood and broadly subdued United States Dollar (USD), as the dust settles over the US banking sector crisis and Tuesday’s critical US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

Gold News

Why Ethereum will emerge victorious in the ongoing bull rally as Tether mints $2 billion USDT

Why Ethereum will emerge victorious in the ongoing bull rally as Tether mints $2 billion USDT

Tether’s recent mint of a billion USDT tokens might have momentarily caused FOMO among participants, but crypto markets quickly came to terms after clarifications from its  CTO. Investors need to be cautious as matters could get dicey in the coming days due to the chaos caused by the collapse of traditional finance banks.

Read more

Stable table from an unstable one

Stable table from an unstable one

I suspect some models are reading this setup as a March pause, and the bar to return to the +5.25 terminal is highly prohibitive at this stage, with the yield curve steepening, painting the landing strip red. But it isn't straightforward to be too confident at this point on any Fed call.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures