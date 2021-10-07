USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee eyes 75.00 amid a potential rising channel breakout

- USD/INR teases a rising channel breakout on the 1D chart.
- 74.82 is a tough nut to crack for the bulls amid retreating oil prices.
- Bullish RSI, crossover suggests more upside remains in store for USD/INR.
USD/INR is consolidating Wednesday’s upsurge, keeping its range around 74.75 so far this Thursday’s Asian trading.
Markets are cheerful amid the latest reports about progress made on the US debt ceiling extension, which has weighed on the US dollar’s safe-haven demand.
Meanwhile, retreating oil prices on easing energy crisis, courtesy of Russia’s intervention, seems to have saved the day for the INR bulls.
Technically, USD/INR broke through the five-week-old rising channel upper boundary, then at 74.78, although failed to deliver a daily closing above it and thus, an upside breakout from the pattern.
A daily closing above that level is critical to unleashing additional upside towards the 75.00 round number.
The next relevant bullish target is seen at the April highs near 75.60 should the buying interest accelerate.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index edges higher, probing the overbought region, allowing room for more upside.
A bull cross, represented by the 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) cutting through the 100-DMA as well as the 50-DMA from below, adds credence to the bullish view.
USD/INR: Daily chart
On the flip side, immediate support is seen at Wednesday’s low of 74.53, below which a test of Tuesday’s low at 74.42 is inevitable.
Further south, critical support emerges around $73.95, which is the confluence of the channel support, 21, 50 and 100-DMAs.
USD/INR: Additional levels
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.77
|Today Daily Change
|0.0099
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|74.7601
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.9297
|Daily SMA50
|73.9443
|Daily SMA100
|73.8998
|Daily SMA200
|73.6163
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.0534
|Previous Daily Low
|74.5323
|Previous Weekly High
|74.5742
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.6144
|Previous Monthly High
|74.5742
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.8965
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.8543
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.7314
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.5105
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.2609
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.9895
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.0315
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.3029
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.5525
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays directed towards 1.1495 despite recent rebound
EUR/USD seesaws around mid 1.1500s during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair dropped to the fresh low since July 2020 the previous day before bouncing off 1.1529. March 2020 high lures sellers below the latest bottom.
GBP/USD: Sellers remain hopeful below 1.3635 key hurdle
GBP/USD extend the recent rebound from the weekly bottom towards the 1.3600 threshold, near 1.3590 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The cable pair again bounces off 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of September 14-29 downside, actually before that.
Gold remains capped below 21-DMA amid risk-on mood
Gold price is consolidating the previous recovery above $1760, as the bulls contemplate the next move amid the return of risk appetite. Russia stepping in to ease the energy crisis and a likely US debt ceiling extension have helped lift the pressure off the markets.
Ethereum price to set new all-time high at $4,500 as ETH bulls take over
Bullish structural breakout of the Cloud in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. Fibonacci expansions project a new critical zone for the all-time high near $4,500, Few roadblocks ahead if Ethereum maintains momentum.
Don’t trust the recovery
October is traditionally a volatile month in the financial markets and we got a taste of those big swings today with risk appetite reversing suddenly. When U.S. traders arrived their desks, they found Dow futures down more than -300 points ...