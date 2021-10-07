USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee eyes 75.00 amid a potential rising channel breakout

USD/INR teases a rising channel breakout on the 1D chart.

74.82 is a tough nut to crack for the bulls amid retreating oil prices.

Bullish RSI, crossover suggests more upside remains in store for USD/INR.

USD/INR is consolidating Wednesday’s upsurge, keeping its range around 74.75 so far this Thursday’s Asian trading.

Markets are cheerful amid the latest reports about progress made on the US debt ceiling extension, which has weighed on the US dollar’s safe-haven demand.

Meanwhile, retreating oil prices on easing energy crisis, courtesy of Russia’s intervention, seems to have saved the day for the INR bulls.

Technically, USD/INR broke through the five-week-old rising channel upper boundary, then at 74.78, although failed to deliver a daily closing above it and thus, an upside breakout from the pattern.

A daily closing above that level is critical to unleashing additional upside towards the 75.00 round number.

The next relevant bullish target is seen at the April highs near 75.60 should the buying interest accelerate.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index edges higher, probing the overbought region, allowing room for more upside.

A bull cross, represented by the 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) cutting through the 100-DMA as well as the 50-DMA from below, adds credence to the bullish view.

USD/INR: Daily chart

On the flip side, immediate support is seen at Wednesday’s low of 74.53, below which a test of Tuesday’s low at 74.42 is inevitable.

Further south, critical support emerges around $73.95, which is the confluence of the channel support, 21, 50 and 100-DMAs.

USD/INR: Additional levels