USD/INR Price News: 50-DMA tests Indian rupee bulls around 75.00

- USD/INR fades bounce off three-week low, prints mild losses on a day.
- Sustained break of 21-DMA, bearish MACD signals keep sellers hopeful.
- 100-DMA, ascending support line from September appears a tough nut to crack for sellers.
USD/INR remains pressured around a three-week low, down 0.07% intraday near 75.08 during early Monday morning in Europe.
That said, the Indian rupee (INR) pair’s failures to keep the previous day’s bounce off the 50-DMA joins bearish MACD signals and sustained trading below 21-DMA to favor the sellers.
However, a clear downside break of the 50-DMA level of 74.97 becomes necessary for the pair bears to extend the ruling. Even so, a convergence of the 100-DMA and an ascending support line from September 01, around 74.50, becomes strong support to watch during any further downside.
Also adding to the downside filters is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of September-December upside, close to 74.30, followed by November’s low near 73.85.
On the contrary, recovery moves remain elusive until staying below 21-DMA level of 75.12, a break of which will direct USD/INR towards October’s peak of 75.65.
Following that, the 76.00 threshold and 76.30 may rest the pair buyers before directing them to the yearly high near 76.59.
USD/INR: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.083
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0324
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|75.1154
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.5281
|Daily SMA50
|74.9747
|Daily SMA100
|74.5207
|Daily SMA200
|74.2059
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.1875
|Previous Daily Low
|74.9755
|Previous Weekly High
|76.1832
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.9755
|Previous Monthly High
|75.1908
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.8515
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.1065
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.0565
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.9981
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.8808
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.7861
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.2101
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.3048
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.4221
