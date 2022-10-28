USD/INR Price Analysis: Positive Divergence bolsters a bullish reversal, 83.00 eyed

- The greenback bulls are facing barricades at the downward sloping trendline placed from 83.30.
- A Positive Divergence signals a resumption in the dominant trend after a corrective move.
- The DXY is struggling to sustain above 110.50 amid mixed market sentiment.
The USD/INR pair is struggling to cross the immediate hurdle of 82.40 in the Tokyo session. However, the US dollar index (DXY) has witnessed a minor correction after failing to sustain above the critical resistance of 110.50. Meanwhile, risk sentiment remains quiet as S&P500 futures are holding their morning losses.
USD/INR daily chart
On a daily scale, the major has displayed a Positive Divergence, which indicates a resumption of an uptrend after a corrective move. A bullish positive divergence was recorded after the asset made a higher low at around 81.90 while the momentum oscillator Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) made a lower low. This dictates an oversold situation in an uptrend which is considered a bargain buy for the market participants.
The 10- and 20-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 82.47 and 82.25 respectively are aiming higher, which adds to the upside filters.
USD/INR hourly chart
On an hourly scale, the major is facing barricades around the downward-sloping trendline placed from October 20 high at 83.30.
The 20-and-50-period EMAs have delivered a bull cross at 82.34, which indicates more upside ahead.
A decisive move above Thursday’s high at 82.55 will trigger the Positive Divergence and eventually will activate the greenback bulls for an upside move towards October 10 high and all-time high at 82.82 and 83.30 respectively.
Alternatively, the Positive Divergence formation could negate if the asset drops below Thursday’s low at 81.90. This will drag the asset towards October 6 low at 81.51, followed by September 30 low at 81.16.
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.3133
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1422
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|82.4555
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.2696
|Daily SMA50
|80.964
|Daily SMA100
|80.0385
|Daily SMA200
|78.1213
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.7896
|Previous Daily Low
|81.9284
|Previous Weekly High
|83.4276
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.0075
|Previous Monthly High
|82.2268
|Previous Monthly Low
|79.0175
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.4606
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.2574
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.9928
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.5301
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.1317
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.8539
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.2523
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.715
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
