  • USD/INR snaps three-day uptrend as it retreats towards the key SMA, Fibonacci retracement levels.
  • Six-week-old descending trend line holds the key to buyer’s conviction.
  • Multiple troughs could test the pair bears before the previous monthly low.

USD/INR retreats to 79.80, after a three-day uptrend, as buyers run out of steam during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Indian rupee (INR) pair fades bounce off the 200-SMA, as well as the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July 21 to August 02 downside.

Given the steady RSI and the pair’s multiple failures to cross a downward sloping resistance line from late July, the USD/INR sellers are likely to be welcomed for the short-term.

During their stay, the 200-SMA and the 61.8% golden ratio, respectively near 79.60 and 79.45, will be crucial to watch for further dominance.

Also acting as the downside filter is the mid-August low and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, close to 79.10 and the 79.00 round figure.

It should be noted, however, that a downside break of the 79.00 threshold, could make the pair vulnerable to drops towards the previous monthly low near 78.10.

On the flip side, a daily closing beyond the aforementioned resistance line, at 80.20 by the press time, becomes necessary for the USD/INR bulls.

Following that, the latest record high near 80.30 and 81.00 could quickly flash on the chart.

USD/INR: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 79.792
Today Daily Change -0.3035
Today Daily Change % -0.38%
Today daily open 80.0955
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 79.689
Daily SMA50 79.5284
Daily SMA100 78.4625
Daily SMA200 76.9105
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 80.0955
Previous Daily Low 79.722
Previous Weekly High 80.179
Previous Weekly Low 79.3
Previous Monthly High 80.179
Previous Monthly Low 78.4128
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 79.9528
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 79.8647
Daily Pivot Point S1 79.8465
Daily Pivot Point S2 79.5976
Daily Pivot Point S3 79.4731
Daily Pivot Point R1 80.22
Daily Pivot Point R2 80.3445
Daily Pivot Point R3 80.5934

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

