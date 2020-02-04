USD/INR Asia Price Forecast: Greenback weakens against Indian rupee, trades below 71.20 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Sellers broke below the bear flag and the 71.20 support level. 
  • Target on the way down can be located near the 70.40 level.  
 

USD/INR weekly chart

 
Following the 2018 bull-run, USD/INR has been consolidating in a rectangle formation. The spot is trading above its main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs). 
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
The spot broke below a bear flag pattern below the 71.20 support, opening the way down to the 70.40 price level. The 71.20 support becomes now resistance followed on the way by the 71.60 level. 
   

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.115
Today Daily Change -0.1696
Today Daily Change % -0.24
Today daily open 71.2846
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.2182
Daily SMA50 71.2341
Daily SMA100 71.2134
Daily SMA200 70.6051
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.8
Previous Daily Low 71.2674
Previous Weekly High 71.855
Previous Weekly Low 71.1609
Previous Monthly High 72.57
Previous Monthly Low 70.5875
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.4709
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.5965
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.1013
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.9181
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.5687
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.6339
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.9833
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.1665

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

