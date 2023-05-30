USD Index regains some poise near 104.30, looks at data, debt ceiling

- The index regains the smile and hovers around the 104.30 region.
- US lawmakers will vote on the debt ceiling bill late on Tuesday.
- US Consumer Confidence takes centre stage across the pond.
The greenback, in terms of the USD Index (DXY), flirts with recent tops in the 104.40/50 band ahead of the opening bell in the old continent on turnaround Tuesday.
USD Index focuses on data and debt ceiling vote
The index regains balance following Monday’s Memorial Day holiday and advances to the area of recent multi-week highs near 104.50 as US traders return to their desks on Tuesday.
Back to the debt ceiling issue and following the bipartisan agreement to suspend it clinched over the weekend, US lawmakers in the House and Senate are expected to discuss the bill and vote on Wednesday.
In fact, the bill is anticipated to be voted on by the House Rules Committee on Tuesday afternoon. Three of the nine Republicans on the panel, which is split 9-4 between Republicans and Democrats, are conservative hardliners who are opposed of the arrangement, which means they may kill the package if no Democrats vote for it.
In the meantime, investors slowly refocus on the upcoming US jobs report (Friday) amidst rising speculation of further tightening at the Fed’s gathering on June 14. So far, CME Group’s FedWatch Tool sees the probability of a 25 bps rate hike at around 65%.
In the US data space, the Consumer Confidence gauge tracked by the Conference Board will take centre stage seconded by FHFA’s House Price Index for the month of March.
What to look for around USD
The index picks up fresh pace and trades close to recent highs in the 104.40/50 band on Tuesday.
In the meantime, rising bets of another 25 bps at the Fed’s next gathering in June appear underpinned by the steady resilience of key US fundamentals (employment and prices mainly) amidst the ongoing rally in US yields and the DXY.
Favouring a pause by the Fed, instead, appears the extra tightening of credit conditions in response to uncertainty surrounding the US banking sector.
Key events in the US this week: FHFA’s House Price Index, CB Consumer Confidence (Tuesday) – MBA Mortgage Applications, Fed’s Beige Book (Wednesday) – ADP Employment Change, Initial Jobless Claims, Final Manufacturing PMI, ISM Manufacturing PMI, Construction Spending (Thursday) – Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Debt ceiling. Persistent debate over a soft/hard landing of the US economy. Terminal Interest rate near the peak vs. speculation of rate cuts in late 2023/early 2024. Fed’s pivot. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. US-China trade conflict.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is up 0.14% at 104.41 and the surpass of 104.45 (monthly high May 30) would open the door to 105.65 (200-day SMA) and then 105.88 (2023 high March 8). On the flip side, the next support emerges at the 100-day SMA at 102.87 seconded by the 55-day SMA at 102.45 and finally 101.01 (weekly low April 26).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0700 as US Dollar resumes upside
EUR/USD is extending losses below the 1.0700 level heading into Tuesday’s European session. The pair is weighed down by resurgent US Dollar demand amid a hawkish Fed outlook and renewed worries over the US debt deal. EU/ US sentiment data awaited.
GBP/USD turns south toward 1.2300 amid resurgent USD demand
GBP/USD is heading south toward 1.2300 in the early European morning, fading the Asian uptick to 1.2380. The revival of worries over the US debt deal approval and increased bets of a June Fed rate hike is underpinning the sentiment around the US Dollar.
Gold price tumbles to test $1,930 ahead of US data
Gold price is seeing renewed selling pressure and closes in on the $1,930 support. The precious metal has extended its downside journey as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has recovered its Asian losses and remains firmer in early Europe. US Consumer Confidence data eyed.
Litecoin price action hints at volatile and explosive move ahead
Litecoin price has failed all its attempts to trigger a bull rally ahead of its third halving. This important event is set to slash the block rewards by half from 12.5 LTC to 6.25 LTC and will take place in the first week of August.
One uncertainly eases another pops up
Volumes should return to normal today after the US long weekend, so we should get a much better read on market trends where optimism over a U.S. debt ceiling agreement may continue to support risk assets for the early part of the week.