- USD/CHF edges higher on Wednesday amid a modest pickup in the USD demand.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, elevated US bond yields act as a tailwind for the buck.
- The risk-on mood undermines the safe-haven CHF and offers support to the pair.
The USD/CHF pair attracts some buying near the 0.9925-0.9930 area on Wednesday and moves away from a one-week low touched the previous day. The pair is currently trading around the mid-0.9900s, though the modest intraday uptick lacks bullish conviction.
The prospects for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed assist the US dollar to regain some positive traction, which, in turn, is seen offering some support to the USD/CHF pair. The markets seem convinced that the Fed will continue to hike interest rates at a faster pace to tame inflation and have now priced in a nearly 100% chance of another supersized 75 bps increase in November.
The bets were reaffirmed by hotter US consumer inflation figures released last week and the recent hawkish remarks by several Fed officials. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and continues to act as a tailwind for the greenback. In fact, the yield on the rate-sensitive 2-year US government bond and the benchmark 10-year Treasury note stand tall near a multi-year peak.
Apart from this, the prevalent risk-on environment - as depicted by the follow-through rally in the equity markets - undermines the safe-haven Swiss francs and acts as a tailwind for the USD/CHF pair. Despite the supporting factors, spot prices, so far, have struggled to gain any meaningful traction. This, in turn, warrants some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move.
Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favour of bullish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/CHF pair is to the upside. Traders now look to the US housing market data - Building Permits and Housing Starts - for a fresh impetus. This, along with the US bond yields, will drive the USD demand and produce short-term opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9952
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.9945
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.989
|Daily SMA50
|0.9736
|Daily SMA100
|0.9707
|Daily SMA200
|0.9558
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9979
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9919
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0074
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9916
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9966
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.948
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9942
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9956
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9917
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9888
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9857
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9976
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0008
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0036
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
