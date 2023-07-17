USD/CHF manages to defend 0.8600 and hold above multi-year low, not out of the woods yet

- USD/CHF attracts some dip-buying on Monday and draws support from a modest USD uptick.
- Bets that the Fed will soon end its rate-hiking cycle should keep a lid on the buck and the pair.
- A softer risk tone could benefit the safe-haven CHF and further contribute to capping the major.
The USD/CHF pair rebounds around 35 pips from sub-0.8600 levels, albeit lacks any follow-through and remains well within the striking distance of its lowest level since January 2015 set on Friday. Spot prices trade around the 0.8615 region, nearly unchanged through the Asian session on Monday and consolidating the recent slump in the wake of extremely oversold conditions on the daily chart.
The US Dollar (USD) draws some support from the upbeat University of Michigan (UoM) Consumer Confidence Index released on Friday and acts as a tailwind for the USD/CHF pair. In fact, the preliminary report showed that the gauge surpassed even the most optimistic estimates and surged to 72.6 in July - the highest since September 2021. Adding to this, expectations for inflation over the next year edged higher to 3.4% from 3.3% in June, still down from the highs of 5.4% in April 2022. That said, any meaningful USD recovery from its lowest level since April 2022 seems elusive in the wake of firming expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will soon end its policy tightening cycle.
Market participants now seem convinced that the US central bank will keep interest rates steady after the widely expected 25 bps lift-off in July. The bets were reaffirmed by data showing a further moderation in the US consumer prices and the fact that the US PPI recorded the smallest annual rise in nearly three years in June. This, along with signs that the US labor market is cooling, should allow the Fed to soften its hawkish stance, which holds back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bullish bets and should keep a lid on the USD/CHF pair, at least for now.
Apart from this, a modest downtick in the US equity futures could benefit the safe-haven Swiss Franc (CHF) and further contribute to capping the upside for spot prices. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the recent steep decline witnessed over the past week or so has run its course and positioning for any meaningful upside. Moving ahead, the Empire State Manufacturing Index from the US might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the USD/CHF pair later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8617
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|0.8619
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8895
|Daily SMA50
|0.8965
|Daily SMA100
|0.904
|Daily SMA200
|0.9253
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8632
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8566
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8918
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8566
|Previous Monthly High
|0.912
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8902
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8607
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8591
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.858
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.854
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8515
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8645
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8671
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8711
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Hold on to your hats things are about to get wild. Did you see that price action in New York on Friday, and in the AUS200 it looks like a classic one day reversal. OK, so lets be a little cautious and allow the Monday trading NY time a chance to just hold on here by its finger nails and pull back from the awaiting abyss?