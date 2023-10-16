USD/CHF fails to hold above the 200-day SMA and falls below 0.9000

NEWS | | By Patricio Martín
Share:
  • USD/CHF declined below 0.9000 after hitting a daily high of 0.9042.
  • Indicators on the daily chart point towards a prevailing strength of the bears in the short term.
  • The seller's next target stands at the 100-day SMA at 0.8905.

In Monday’s session, the USD/CHF traded with 0.30% losses and failed to consolidate above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.9018, declining to a low below the 0.9000 mark.

In line with that, the daily chart suggests that a neutral to bearish trend becomes evident for USD/CHF, with the bears gradually taking control. Exhibiting a downtrend below its midline, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) points towards a bearish sentiment, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) histogram presents increasing red bars. On the shorter timeframe, the four-hour chart, the RSI lies deep in negative territory at 35, near oversold territory, while the MACD histogram prints higher red bars.

Back to the daily chart, the pair is below the 20 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), but above the 100-day SMA, indicating that the long-term outlook is starting to tilt in favour of the bears.

Support levels: 0.8980, 0.8950, 0.8905 (100-day SMA.

Resistance levels: 0.9018 (200-day SMA), 0.9040, 0.9070.

USD/CHF Daily Chart

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9004
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 0.9018
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9093
Daily SMA50 0.894
Daily SMA100 0.8906
Daily SMA200 0.9022
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9086
Previous Daily Low 0.9002
Previous Weekly High 0.9124
Previous Weekly Low 0.8987
Previous Monthly High 0.9225
Previous Monthly Low 0.8795
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9034
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9054
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8985
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8952
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8901
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9069
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.912
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9153

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD hovers around 0.6440 ahead of RBA meeting Minutes Premium

AUD/USD hovers around 0.6440 ahead of RBA meeting Minutes

AUD/USD turned north on Monday, as demand for the American Dollar receded on the back of a better market mood. Nevertheless, investors retain the cautious stance amid economic uncertainty, Middle East tensions.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD rises toward 1.0550 as mood improves Premium

EUR/USD rises toward 1.0550 as mood improves

EUR/USD extended its daily recovery toward the 1.0550 area in the second half of the day on Monday. The bullish opening in Wall Street despite escalating geopolitical tensions caused the US Dollar (USD) to continue to weaken and provided a boost to the pair.

EUR/USD News

Gold recovers from near $1,900 holds near recent highs Premium

Gold recovers from near $1,900 holds near recent highs

Spot Gold gapped lower at the weekly opening, retreating from a multi-week high of $1,932.61 a troy ounce to trade as low as $1,908.19 on Monday. Financial markets continue to look at the Middle East for clues as the war between Israel and Hamas escalates.

Gold News

Over $1 billion in open interest wiped out along with liquidated shorts on false reports of spot ETF approval

Over $1 billion in open interest wiped out along with liquidated shorts on false reports of spot ETF approval

Bitcoin (BTC) price reacted to false reports of an approval from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), regarding BlackRock's iShares spot BTC  Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF). The surge saw up more than $1 billion in aggregate open interest wiped from the market. 

Read more

US Retail Sales Preview: Relentless consumer set to lift US Dollar, trigger downside Gold correction Premium

US Retail Sales Preview: Relentless consumer set to lift US Dollar, trigger downside Gold correction

Higher prices? No problem – that seems to have been the attitude of America's relentless shoppers in the past few years. Will it continue? There are good reasons to expect upcoming data to show robust consumption, and consequent US Dollar strength. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures