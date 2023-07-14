USD/CHF consolidates its recent slump to the lowest level since 2015, below 0.8600

- USD/CHF remains depressed near a multi-year low amid the bearish sentiment around the USD.
- Bets that the Fed will soon end its rate-hiking cycle undermine the USD and acts as a headwind.
- The fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favour of bears and supports prospects for further losses.
The USD/CHF pair enters a bearish consolidation phase and oscillates in a narrow trading band around its lowest level since January 2015 touched during the Asian session on Friday. Spot prices remain below the 0.8600 mark and seem vulnerable to prolonging a six-day-old bearish trend.
The US Dollar (USD) pauses its recent sharp fall witnessed over the past week or so, to a 15-month low, in the wake of a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields and turns out to be a key factor lending some support to the USD/CHF pair. That said, firming expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will hike interest rates only one more time this year could act as a headwind for the US bond yields and the USD, which, in turn, is holding back bulls from placing aggressive bets around the major.
In fact, market participants now seem convinced that the US central bank is close to ending its fastest monetary policy tightening cycle since the 1980s. The bets were lifted by the US CPI report released on Wednesday, which showed a further moderation in consumer prices. Adding to this, the US Producer Price Index (PPI) recorded the smallest yearly increase in nearly three years in June. This could allow the Fed to soften its hawkish stance, which might continue to weigh on the Greenback.
Apart from this, a modest pullback in the US equity futures could benefit the safe-haven Swiss Franc (CHF) and further contribute to capping any meaningful upside for the USD/CHF pair. Nevertheless, spot prices remain on track to end in the red for the second successive week. Market participants now look to the release of the Preliminary Michigan US Consumer Sentiment Index, which might influence the USD price dynamic and provide some impetus to the pair on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8588
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.8588
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8927
|Daily SMA50
|0.8976
|Daily SMA100
|0.9056
|Daily SMA200
|0.9266
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8676
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8582
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9005
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8876
|Previous Monthly High
|0.912
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8902
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8713
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8746
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8622
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.857
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8481
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8764
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8852
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8905
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD challenges 0.6900 amid unabated US Dollar weakness
AUD/USD is challenging monthly highs near 0.6900 early Friday, as markets digest the news that Michele Bullock will be the next RBA Governor. The pair continues to find support from prolonged weakness in the US Dollar, as the dovish Fed's narrative gathers strength. US data awaited.
USD/JPY bounces with US Treasury yields, retakes 137.50
USD/JPY is off the two-month lows of 137.25, trading close to 137.50 amid a rebound in the US Treasury bond yields. The downside bias, however, remains intact, in the face of the sustained US Dollar weakness. The Yen continues to draw support from hopes of BoJ's YCC tweak.
Gold bulls eye $1,985 as Fed policy pivot concerns weigh on US Dollar
Gold remains sidelined around $1,960 amid an early Asian session on Friday, after refreshing the monthly high during the latest five-day winning streak. The XAU/USD justifies the recent hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials to prod the bulls.
SEC responds to Court’s ruling about XRP not being a security
The US SEC has responded to the Court’s determination about XRP not being a security. The response comes after Judge Torres drew a line between token sales to institutional investors and the general public. Based on the comment, the commission remains on course, with plans to review the decision.
Calls for a Fed pause ring louder
Another day, another soft US inflation print. This was the big story on Thursday. After we had already seen the market react in a big way to Wednesday’s round of soft CPI data, we got to see plunging producer prices on Thursday, well below forecast.