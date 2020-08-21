USD/CHF about to post best weekly results since May

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Swiss franc drops versus the dollar but continues to outperform against EUR, GBP.
  • USD/CHF heads for first weekly gains after falling during ten in a row.

The USD/CHF lost almost a hundred pips on Thursday and on Friday is up by more than fifty on the back of a stronger US dollar. Recently the pair peaked at 0.9137, and as of writing it trades at 0.9120/25, up 30 pips for the week, enough for being the best weekly performance since May.

A rebound of the US dollar across the board boosted USD/CHF on Friday. The DXY is up by more than 0.50%, trading at weekly highs around 93.30. Better-than-expected US data, a bullish correction and profit-taking after many weeks of losses, are among the reasons for the recovery of the greenback.

Not even lower US yields stopped the dollar. Economic reports came in above expectations. The Markit manufacturing and services PMI rose to the highest levels in months, and Existing Home Sales also climbed above expectations. The dollar peaked after the reports and then pulled back modestly, holding onto most of its daily gains.

The Swiss franc, despite losing versus the US dollar, is rising on Friday against its main European rivals. The EUR/CHF made a sharp reversal on Thursday from two-month highs near 1.0850 and extended the slide on Friday; it is testing the August bottom around 1.0730/35.

Technical levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9125
Today Daily Change 0.0048
Today Daily Change % 0.53
Today daily open 0.9077
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9126
Daily SMA50 0.9314
Daily SMA100 0.9493
Daily SMA200 0.9617
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9162
Previous Daily Low 0.9072
Previous Weekly High 0.9198
Previous Weekly Low 0.9082
Previous Monthly High 0.9494
Previous Monthly Low 0.9056
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9107
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9128
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9045
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9014
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8956
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9135
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9193
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9224

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

