US: Existing Home Sales surge by 24.7% in July vs. 14.7% expected

Existing Home Sales in US rose more than expected in July.

US Dollar Index preserves its bullish momentum after the data.

Existing Home Sales in the United States rose by 24.7% in July, the data published by the National Association of Realtors (NAR) showed on Friday. This reading followed June's increase of 20.2% (revised from 20.7%) and beat the market expectation of 14.7% by a wide margin.

Additional takeaways from the press release

"Sales as a whole rose year-over-year, up 8.7% from a year ago (5.39 million in July 2019)."

"The housing market is well past the recovery phase and is now booming with higher home sales compared to the pre-pandemic days."

"The median existing-home price for all housing types in July was $304,100, up 8.5% from July 2019 ($280,400), as prices rose in every region."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index continues to push higher and was last seen gaining 0.78% on a daily basis at 93.46.