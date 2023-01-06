- USD/CAD meets with some intraday selling in reaction to the stellar Canadian jobs report.
- The mixed US NFP data fails to impress the USD bulls or provide any meaningful impetus.
- The price-action warrants caution for bullish traders and positioning for additional gains.
The USD/CAD pair surrenders a major part of its intraday gains and retreats below the 1.2600 mark during the early North American session.
The Canadian Dollar gets a strong boost in reaction to the upbeat domestic employment details, which, in turn, prompts some selling around the USD/CAD pair. Statistics Canada reported that the economy added 104K new jobs in December, beating estimates for a reading of 8K by a huge margin. Adding to this, the unemployment rate unexpectedly ticked down to 5.0% during the reported month from 5.1% recorded in November.
On the other hand, a softer tone around crude oil prices acts as a headwind for the commodity-linked Loonie. This, along with the intraday bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar, helps the USD/CAD pair to stick to its modest gains for the second successive day.
The USD bulls, meanwhile, seem rather unimpressed by the upbeat US jobs data, which showed that the economy added 223K new jobs in December as compared to the 200K estimated. Furthermore, the jobless rate edged down to 3.5%, beating estimates for a reading of 3.7%. Softer Average Hourly Earnings data overshadows the upbeat report, which, along with a sharp spike in the US equity futures, acts as a headwind for the safe-haven greenback, warranting some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets around the USD/CAD pair and positioning for an extension of the overnight bounce from the 100-day SMA.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3652
|Today Daily Change
|0.0071
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52
|Today daily open
|1.3581
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3598
|Daily SMA50
|1.3525
|Daily SMA100
|1.3471
|Daily SMA200
|1.3143
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3596
|Previous Daily Low
|1.347
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3612
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3484
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3705
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3385
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3548
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3518
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3503
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3424
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3378
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3628
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3674
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3753
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0500 after US jobs report Premium
EUR/USD has gained traction and recovered above 1.0500 in the early American session on Friday. Although Nonfarm Payrolls rose more than expected in December, the unexpected decline in wage inflation caused the US Dollar to lose interest and fueled the pair's rebound.
GBP/USD advances above 1.1900 as markets assess NFP data Premium
GBP/USD has managed to pull away from the multi-week low it touched at 1.1840 earlier in the day and rose above 1.1900. Soft wage inflation data offset the positive impact of the stronger-than-expected growth in Nonfarm Payrolls on the US Dollar, supprting the pair.
Gold pushes higher toward $1,850 as US yields edge lower
Gold price clings to modest gains above $1,840 in the early American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated below 3.7% with the initial reaction to the mixed December jobs report from the US, helping XAU/USD gain traction.
Ethereum price may drop 12% before it reaches $1,300
Ethereum price has been performing far better in comparison to other altcoins despite correcting significantly during the FTX crash. The cryptocurrency is still maintaining its macro uptrend, which is crucial for ETH to recover its losses.
TSLA struggles as deliveries and Elon Musk scare investors
Tesla stock continues to suffer as delivery data plummets. TSLA also punished by Elon Musk distractions on Twitter. EV giant stock is oversold, buying the dip below $100 could be profitable.