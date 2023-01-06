The USD bulls, meanwhile, seem rather unimpressed by the upbeat US jobs data, which showed that the economy added 223K new jobs in December as compared to the 200K estimated. Furthermore, the jobless rate edged down to 3.5%, beating estimates for a reading of 3.7%. Softer Average Hourly Earnings data overshadows the upbeat report, which, along with a sharp spike in the US equity futures, acts as a headwind for the safe-haven greenback, warranting some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets around the USD/CAD pair and positioning for an extension of the overnight bounce from the 100-day SMA.

On the other hand, a softer tone around crude oil prices acts as a headwind for the commodity-linked Loonie. This, along with the intraday bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar, helps the USD/CAD pair to stick to its modest gains for the second successive day.

The Canadian Dollar gets a strong boost in reaction to the upbeat domestic employment details, which, in turn, prompts some selling around the USD/CAD pair. Statistics Canada reported that the economy added 104K new jobs in December, beating estimates for a reading of 8K by a huge margin. Adding to this, the unemployment rate unexpectedly ticked down to 5.0% during the reported month from 5.1% recorded in November.

