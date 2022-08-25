- USD/CAD drops to a one-week low on Thursday amid the emergence of fresh USD selling.
- Hawkish Fed expectations to lend support to the USD and the pair amid a dip in oil prices.
- Mixed oscillators on daily/hourly charts warrant some caution for aggressive bearish traders.
The USD/CAD pair meets with a fresh supply on Thursday and continues losing ground through the early part of the European session. Spot prices drop to a one-week low in the last hour, with bearish traders now awaiting a sustained break below the 1.2900 round figure.
The risk-on impulse drags the safe-haven US dollar further away from a two-decade high touched earlier this week and exerts downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair. Bulls seem rather unimpressed by a modest downtick in crude oil prices, which tend to undermine the commodity-linked loonie.
From a technical perspective, the 1.2900 mark represents confluence support, comprising 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the 1.2728-1.3063 rally. This should now act as a pivotal point, which if broken will be seen as a fresh trigger for bears.
Oscillators on the daily chart, meanwhile, have just started drifting into the negative territory and support prospects for an eventual breakdown. That said, RSI (14) on hourly charts is already flashing overstretched conditions and warrants some caution amid hawkish Fed expectations.
This makes it prudent to wait for a convincing break through the said handle before positioning for any further decline. The USD/CAD pair might then accelerate the downfall towards the 1.2855 area (61.8% Fibo. level) en route to the next relevant support near the 1.2830-1.2825 zone.
On the flip side, the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.2935 area, now seems to act as an immediate hurdle. Some follow-through buying beyond the mid-1.2900s could lift the USD/CAD pair towards the 1.2980 region (23.6% Fibo. level) before bulls aim to reclaim the 1.3000 psychological mark.
USD/CAD 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2902
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0066
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|1.2968
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2881
|Daily SMA50
|1.2917
|Daily SMA100
|1.2834
|Daily SMA200
|1.2763
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3019
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2944
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3009
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2769
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3224
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2789
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.299
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2973
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2935
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2902
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2861
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.301
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3052
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3085
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains near parity after German IFO data
EUR/USD continues to trade near parity during the European trading hours on Thursday with the improving market mood helping the shared currency find demand. The data from Germany showed that IFO Current Assessment Index declined modestly to 97.5 in August.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.1800 on softer USD, Jackson Hole eyed
GBP/USD is rising above 1.1800, resuming its recovery from two-year lows. The US dollar slips amid China's stimulus-driven market optimism while bulls shrug off pre-Jackson Hole event anxiety.
Gold run-up eyes $1,770 as China favors bulls, focus on Jackson Hole Premium
Gold price rises for the third consecutive day to refresh weekly top. China’s status as the key XAU/USD consumer favors the metal buyers in times of stimulus.
Will Shiba Inu price provide buy signal before exploding to $0.0000200
Shiba Inu price is looking to find a stable support floor that doubles as a launching pad after it undid its explosives rally in under a week. This development could take SHIB to the volume point of control (POC), where large buyers are likely to step in and trigger another rally.
Powell’s a bear at Jackson Hole
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is very likely to say nothing new at Jackson Hole today. It will be a long delivery however, and the preamble to the conclusion is likely to be very much about how inflation is a problem the whole world is facing.