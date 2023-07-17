That said, if USD/CAD stays below 1.3200, first support emerges at 1.3150. A breach of the latter will expose the 1.3100 figure, followed by the year-to-date (YTD) low of 1.3092. Conversely, if USD/CAD buyers reclaim 1.3200, despite printing a bearish candle, that would expose the 20-day EMA at 1.3240. Once cleared, the USD/CAD would rally toward 1.3300, followed by the 50-day EMA at 1.3323, before testing the 200-day EMA at 1.3373.

With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) aiming downwards at bearish territory would suggest that sellers remain in charge, except for the three-day Rate of Change (RoC), indicating that neither buyers/sellers are in control.

From a technical perspective, the USD/CAD is downward biased, but failure to crack below the 1.3100 figure opened the door for recovery. After the USD/CAD printed a yearly low of 1.3092, the USD/CAD rallied towards 1.3220 before trimming some of those gains.

USD/CAD retreats below 1.3200 as the Canadian Dollar (CAD) gets underpinned by high Canadian bond yields, particularly the 10-year note at 3.385%, up 0.53%. In addition, the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), looming around the 1.3240 mark, was used by USD/CAD sellers to open fresh positions, weakening the pair. Therefore, the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3183, down 0.23%, after hitting a daily high of 1.3232.

