- USD/CAD falls under 1.3200 as Canadian bond yields bolster CAD.
- Failure to break 1.3100 enables recovery, despite bearish RSI.
- USD/CAD’s recovery is reliant on reclaiming 1.3200, despite a bearish candle.
USD/CAD retreats below 1.3200 as the Canadian Dollar (CAD) gets underpinned by high Canadian bond yields, particularly the 10-year note at 3.385%, up 0.53%. In addition, the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), looming around the 1.3240 mark, was used by USD/CAD sellers to open fresh positions, weakening the pair. Therefore, the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3183, down 0.23%, after hitting a daily high of 1.3232.
USD/CAD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the USD/CAD is downward biased, but failure to crack below the 1.3100 figure opened the door for recovery. After the USD/CAD printed a yearly low of 1.3092, the USD/CAD rallied towards 1.3220 before trimming some of those gains.
With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) aiming downwards at bearish territory would suggest that sellers remain in charge, except for the three-day Rate of Change (RoC), indicating that neither buyers/sellers are in control.
That said, if USD/CAD stays below 1.3200, first support emerges at 1.3150. A breach of the latter will expose the 1.3100 figure, followed by the year-to-date (YTD) low of 1.3092. Conversely, if USD/CAD buyers reclaim 1.3200, despite printing a bearish candle, that would expose the 20-day EMA at 1.3240. Once cleared, the USD/CAD would rally toward 1.3300, followed by the 50-day EMA at 1.3323, before testing the 200-day EMA at 1.3373.
USD/CAD Price Action – Daily chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3185
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|1.3217
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3223
|Daily SMA50
|1.3358
|Daily SMA100
|1.3472
|Daily SMA200
|1.3492
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3227
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3093
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3304
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3093
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3585
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3117
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3176
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3144
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3131
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3045
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2997
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3265
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3313
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3399
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
