- USD/CAD has gained traction for the second straight day and climbed back closer to the YTD peak.
- Sliding crude oil prices undermined the loonie and extended support amid modest USD strength.
- Move beyond the 1.2900 mark favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further gains.
The USD/CAD pair built on Friday's strong intraday rally from the 1.2720-1.2715 region and climbed to its highest level since March 9 during the early North American session on Monday. The emergence of fresh selling around crude oil undermined the commodity-linked loonie. This, along with the underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar, acted as a tailwind for spot prices for the second successive day.
From a technical perspective, spot prices are now looking to extend the momentum further beyond a downward-sloping trend-line extending from the December 2021 swing high. A move beyond the previous YTD top, at around the 1.2900 mark, now seems to have confirmed a fresh bullish breakout and supports prospects for additional gains. The USD/CAD pair could now appreciate further and test the 2021 peak, around the 1.2665 region touched in December.
That said, RSI (14) on the daily chart has moved to the verge of breaking into overbought territory and warrants some caution ahead of this week's key event/data risks. The Fed is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision on Wednesday. This will be followed by the closely watched monthly jobs report from the US (NFP) and Canada, which will play a key role in determining the near-term trajectory for the USD/CAD pair.
In the meantime, any meaningful pullback now seems to find some support near the 1.2860-1.2855 region ahead of the daily low, around the 1.2830 area. This is followed by the 1.2800 round-figure mark, which if broken decisively will negate the positive outlook and prompt aggressive technical selling around the USD/CAD pair. The downward trajectory could then accelerate towards the 1.2720-1.2715 area, en-route to the 1.2700 round-figure mark.
Some follow-through selling would pave the way for a fall towards testing the 1.2650-1.2640 region. The latter marks a horizontal resistance breakpoint and coincides with the very important 200-day SMA, which, in turn, should act as a strong base for the USD/CAD pair and a key pivotal point.
USD/CAD daily chart
Key levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.289
|Today Daily Change
|0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|1.2845
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2639
|Daily SMA50
|1.2656
|Daily SMA100
|1.2682
|Daily SMA200
|1.2633
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2862
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2719
|Previous Weekly High
|1.288
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2684
|Previous Monthly High
|1.288
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2403
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2807
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2774
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2755
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2665
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2612
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2898
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2952
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3042
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases daily recovery gains, trades below 1.0550
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having recovered toward 1.0570 earlier in the day. The risk-averse market environment is helping the greenback preserve its strength at the start of the week as investors await the ISM Manufacturing PMI report for April.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2550 area following earlier rebound
GBP/USD has reversed its direction following a rebound toward 1.2600 and turned negative on the day near mid-1.2500s. The pair is struggling to gain traction as investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of the Fed's and the BOE's policy announcements.
Gold slumps to fresh multi-week lows below $1,870
Gold has extended its slide in the early American session and touched its weakest level since mid-February below $1,870. The dollar preserves its strength at the start of the week and the 10-year US T-bond yield holds near 2.95%, weighing on XAU/USD.
Why traders fear Bitcoin price will fail to reclaim $40,000
Bitcoin price nosedived after fears the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates, and the asset remained highly correlated with tech stocks and the S&P 500. Analysts fear BTC could fail to make a comeback above $40,000.
CAR stock needs strong guidance for next rally
Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) is releasing earnings on Monday after the Wall Street market close. The rental car company is expected to post revenue of 2.14 billion for the first quarter of 2022.