USD/CAD Price Analysis: Buyers meet multi-month support near 1.2370

Alternatively, a break of multi-month support will bring more pain to the pair with the first downside target at a low of July 6 at 1.2303 followed by the 1.2300 horizontal support level. Next, the market participant will test the 50-day SMA at a 1.2262.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD trades in the oversold zone. Any uptick in the MACD would trigger a fresh round of buying opportunities for the pair. USD/CAD bulls would look out for the psychological 1.2500 mark followed by the high of October,10, at 1.2562

On the daily chart , after testing the high of 1.2896 on September 20, the USD/CAD pair came under selling pressure. The pair then took solace at 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.2548 and tested the high of 1.2896. Once again, a break of the mentioned SMA resulted in a downside movement for the pair toward the multi-month support near 1.2370. If the price sustains the intraday high it could move back to the 1.2450 horizontal resistance level.

USD/CAD trades with a cautious tone on Friday in the early Asian trading hours. The pair remains in a narrow trade band with no meaningful traction. At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2372, up 0.04% for the day.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.