USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls brace for bumpy road to 1.3000

- USD/CAD picks up bids to extend Friday’s gain around monthly top.
- RSI conditions can challenge bulls around upper line of short-term rising wedge.
- 61.8% FE restricts immediate downside, sellers will wait for 200-SMA before taking fresh entries.
USD/CAD remains on the front foot around 1.2915, up 0.15% intraday heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the Loonie pair extends Friday’s recovery moves beyond 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) level of November 10 to December 08 moves amid firmer RSI conditions.
Given the clear break of the key FE and firmer RSI, USD/CAD prices are likely to stay firmer. However, there prevails a minor gap before the RSI line turns overbought and hints at a pullback, which in turn requires the pair buyers to remain cautious.
That said, the monthly high of 1.2936, also the highest since August, lures the pair buyers of late.
However, the upper line of a short-term rising wedge bearish chart pattern and 78.6% FE level, respectively around 1.2965 and 1.2975, will challenge the quote before directing the USD/CAD bulls to the 1.3000 psychological magnet.
On the contrary, pullback moves may initially target the 61.8% FE level of 1.2900 before challenging the rising wedge’s support line, around 1.2800 at the latest.
It’s worth noting that a clear downside break of 1.2800 won’t be enough for the USD/CAD bears as 50-SMA and 200-SMA become the key supports around 1.2780 and 1.2670 to challenge the Loonie pair’s further weakness.
USD/CAD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2916
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17%
|Today daily open
|1.2894
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2758
|Daily SMA50
|1.257
|Daily SMA100
|1.2599
|Daily SMA200
|1.2484
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2894
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2772
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2937
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2706
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2837
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2352
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2848
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2819
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2813
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2731
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.269
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2935
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2976
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3057
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1250 as Omicron fears weigh on yields, USD
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1250, attempting a tepid recovery amid risk aversion. The market mood sours amid Omicron woes, disappointment over US stimulus and Fed-rate-hike concerns. The US Treasury yields refresh two-week low, capping the US dollar's upside.
GBP/USD eases towards 1.3200 amid Brexit, Omicron risks
GBP/USD is dropping towards 1.3200, undermined by the downbeat market mood. The UK Omicron covid spread weigh down on cable despite the BOE rate hike. UK’s Brexit Minister Frost resigned while PM Johnson considers restrictions but Chancellor Sunak resists.
Gold looks to retest key $1,815 supply zone amid risk-aversion Premium
Gold price has kicked off the Christmas week on the right footing, regaining the $1,800 level, despite the US dollar’s upside consolidative mode. Omicron fears, US fiscal worries sap investors’ confidence. Bulls keep targeting strong resistance around $1,815.
Cardano price positions itself for a steep correction as ADA bulls disappear
Cardano price is traversing a descending triangle, hinting at a 17% crash if it breaches crucial support. Transaction data shows that a bullish move for ADA is not possible as its path is riddled with underwater investors.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?