USD/CAD Price Analysis: Break of weekly support directs bears to 200-HMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD remains pressured after two-day downtrend, sidelined of late.
  • 50% Fibonacci retracement, RSI rebound challenge sellers around the key moving average.
  • Buyers will wait for a successful run-up beyond previous support line.

USD/CAD sellers keep reins around 1.2775, despite recently sidelined performance during Friday’s Asian session.

In doing so, the Loonie pair takes rounds to 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of December 08-15 upside as the RSI line improves from oversold territory.

However, the corrective pullback has limited room to the north as a convergence of the 100-HMA and 38.2% Fibo. near 1.2815 will be a tough nut to crack for intraday buyers.

Even if the USD/CAD buyers manage to cross the 1.2815 hurdle, the support-turned-resistance line surrounding 1.2845 will challenge the advances before highlighting the 1.2900 threshold and the multi-month top of 1.2937 marked on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a clear downside break of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level close to 1.2770 will be challenged by the 200-HMA and 61.8% Fibo., respectively around 1.2750 and 1.2730.

In a case where USD/CAD prices remain bearish past 1.2730, the December 10 swing low near 1.2680 can offer an intermediate halt during the fall to the monthly low near 1.2600.

USD/CAD: Hourly chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2778
Today Daily Change -0.0066
Today Daily Change % -0.51%
Today daily open 1.2844
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2737
Daily SMA50 1.2557
Daily SMA100 1.2591
Daily SMA200 1.248
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2937
Previous Daily Low 1.2833
Previous Weekly High 1.2843
Previous Weekly Low 1.2608
Previous Monthly High 1.2837
Previous Monthly Low 1.2352
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2873
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2897
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2806
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2768
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2702
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2909
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2975
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3013

 

 

