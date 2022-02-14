USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears eye oil prices and the downside of sideways range

USD/CAD is stuck in a sideways range awaiting geopolitical drivers.

The price has reached a key upside target, now drifting lower as oil prices surge.

USD/CAD remains in familiar territory as fundamentals fail to gain traction as the world waits on Russia's next move or for diplomacy to prevail and avert a catastrophe in geopolitics.

In the prior, USD/CAD Price Analysis: The 1.2780's are in focus now that bulls are back in control, it was note that ''the price had found stability in the hourly lows but it has carved out a lower low as follows:

and that ''the spike lower would have cleared out some of the stale sell stops below the daily support.''

This had resulted in a renewed bullish impulse on the daily chart as follows:

Eyes were on the 1.2780's and the Feb highs for the days ahead and the bulls have reached the target as follows:

The outlook at this juncture remains clouded by the geopolitical backdrop and the familiar ranges will likely remain in play until there is a resolve or escalation way or another. WTI will also be a key driver as it heads towards $100bbls, supportive of CAD.