USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears eye oil prices and the downside of sideways range

- USD/CAD is stuck in a sideways range awaiting geopolitical drivers.
- The price has reached a key upside target, now drifting lower as oil prices surge.
USD/CAD remains in familiar territory as fundamentals fail to gain traction as the world waits on Russia's next move or for diplomacy to prevail and avert a catastrophe in geopolitics.
In the prior, USD/CAD Price Analysis: The 1.2780's are in focus now that bulls are back in control, it was note that ''the price had found stability in the hourly lows but it has carved out a lower low as follows:
and that ''the spike lower would have cleared out some of the stale sell stops below the daily support.''
This had resulted in a renewed bullish impulse on the daily chart as follows:
Eyes were on the 1.2780's and the Feb highs for the days ahead and the bulls have reached the target as follows:
The outlook at this juncture remains clouded by the geopolitical backdrop and the familiar ranges will likely remain in play until there is a resolve or escalation way or another. WTI will also be a key driver as it heads towards $100bbls, supportive of CAD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
