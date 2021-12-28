USD/CAD meanders around 1.2800 amid thin-liquidity conditions as the end of the year approaches

- The USD/CAD pares some Monday losses, up some 0.09%.
- Despite recording a daily high of Covid-19 cases, around 1.4 million worldwide, investors’ mood is upbeat.
- High US crude oil prices failed to lift CAD's prospects.
- USD/CAD Price Forecast: Range-bound, though slightly tilted to the downside.
The USD/CAD is bouncing off weekly lows trading at 1.2804 during the New York session at the time of writing. Financial markets are in a risk-on mood as the S&P 500 approaches the 4,800 barrier, despite recording the largest increase of Covid-19 infections worldwide, topping 1.4 million. In the meantime, Western Texas Intermediate, the US crude oil benchmark, which correlates with the Canadian dollar, has advanced some 0.97%, trading at $76.28 a barrel, failing to lift the loonie's prospects.
The US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback’s performance against a basket of its rivals, remains unchanged at 96.10, underpinned by the US 10-year T-bond yield down one basis point, sitting at 1.464%.
The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced reduced isolation time, from 10 to five days – a major change – as the Omicron variant takes its toll in American citizens. On Monday, France introduced some restrictions, like working from home at least three times a week, while the UK stays put but ready to act if needed.
The USD/CAD remained subdued in the overnight session, trading within familiar levels as the lack of liquidity kept most G8 currencies “trapped” in narrow ranges. In the case of the Loonie, the range has been between 1.2780-1.2800, with the only macroeconomic data of importance to be released, the US Initial Jobless Claims, for the week ending on December 23. USD/CAD traders could lean on market sentiment, commodity price behavior – in particular oil – and US dollar dynamics as the year-end looms.
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CAD 1-hour chart depicts consolidation in the last two trading days, though the CAD strengthened on Monday, falling from 1.2846 to 1.2780s. The downward move stalled around the December 24 daily low at 1.2785, but on its way south pierced the 50-hour simple moving average (SMA).
At press time, the pair is finding strong resistance at the confluence of the daily central pivot point and the 50-hour SMA at 1.2802. A break above that level would send USD/CAD to the 100-hour SMA at 1.2820, followed by the R1 daily pivot at 1.2826.
On the other hand, USD/CAD’s first line of defense to the downside is the December 27 daily low at 1.2778, followed by the December 16 swing low at 1.2763. A breach of the latter would expose the S1 daily pivot at 1.2758, followed by the S2 pivot at 1.2734.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2804
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.2792
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2802
|Daily SMA50
|1.2621
|Daily SMA100
|1.2618
|Daily SMA200
|1.2495
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2848
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2779
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2964
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2786
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2837
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2352
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2805
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2822
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2765
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2738
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2696
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2833
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2875
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2902
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
