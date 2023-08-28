- USD/CAD hovers around 1.3595 after retreating from a three-month high of 1.3640.
- Fed Chairman Jerome Powell remarked that the central bank is prepared to hike interest rates further if required.
- A decline in oil prices weakens the Canadian Dollar.
- Investors await the US GDP, core PCE, and Nonfarm Payrolls due later this week.
The USD/CAD pair loses some ground below the 1.3600 mark after retracing from 1.3640, the highest level since May. The major pair currently trades near 1.3596, losing 0.03% for the day.
The economic data on Friday showed that the University of Michigan's (UoM) Consumer Confidence Index for August declined to 69.5 from 71.6 in July and was revised from the first reading of 71.2. Furthermore, the Current Conditions Index dropped from 76.6 to 75.7 (from 77.4), while the Expectations Index fell from 68.3 to 65.5 (from 67.3).
The Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell remarked on Friday at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium that the central bank is prepared to hike interest rates further if required, and that the next rate rise would be determined by data. Powell also said that the robust economic growth and tight labor market conditions might pave the path for a tightening cycle to continue. He added that if the data do not show indications of softening, additional rate rises would be appropriate. Following the hawkish comments, the Greenback attracts some buyers.
Furthermore, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said that he does not see the need for additional rate hikes at this time and the Fed should hold rates steady and observe the impact of policy on the economy. Meanwhile, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said that GDP and labor market data show that the economy is gaining momentum. She emphasized that the current rates are not restrictive enough to reach the inflation target and a lower growth rate would be essential to moderate inflation.
On the Loonie front, monthly Canadian Retail Sales for June expanded by 0.1% from the previous month. The figure came in better than the expectation of 0%. On a monthly basis, Retail Sales declined 0.8%, worse than the market consensus of an increase of 0.3%, Statistics Canada showed last week. The better-than-expected Canadian data prompted the possibility of more tightening policy from the Bank of Canada (BoC). However, a decline in oil prices weakens the Loonie as Canada is the largest exporter of crude to the US.
In the absence of top-tier economic data released from Canada, the USD/CAD pair continues to be at the mercy of USD price dynamics. The US preliminary Gross Domestic Product Annualized (GDP) for the second quarter will be released on Wednesday. The growth number is expected to remain at 2.4%. The US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index and the weekly Jobless Claims will be due on Thursday. The key event will be the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data on Friday. Traders will take cues and find trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3596
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3601
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3452
|Daily SMA50
|1.3309
|Daily SMA100
|1.3389
|Daily SMA200
|1.3459
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.364
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3569
|Previous Weekly High
|1.364
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3496
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3387
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3093
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3613
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3596
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3567
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3533
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3496
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3638
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3674
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3709
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
