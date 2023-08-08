- The USD/CAD closed near the 1.3415 area after jumping to a high above 1.3500, above the 200-day SMA.
- The US Dollar saw gains amid cautious market sentiment.
- Rising Oil prices limited the CAD’s decline.
The USD/CAD closed with gains on Tuesday but failed to consolidate above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), closing near 1.3415 but securing the 100-day SMA. The USD strengthened on the back of a sour market mood on the US front. On the other hand, the Canadian dollar managed to mitigate its losses, supported by an upward movement in Oil prices, its main export commodity, the West. Both economic calendars remained empty as investors' eyes are on the Consumer Price Index figures from the US, from Jully scheduled for Thursday.
In that sense, investors' expectations on the next Federal Reserve (Fed) movements will dictate the pair's pace in the week. As Jerome Powell stated, that decision will depend on incoming data, and inflation figures from the US will likely impact the bets placed for the next September meeting.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, tightening expectations for the Federal Reserve remains low. The odds of a hike stand near 14% for the September meeting and rise near 30% in November. However, those odds will likely be impacted by inflation figures on Thursday, also dictating the pace for the bond market and the USD.
USD/CAD levels to watch
According to the daily chart, the technical outlook for the USD/CAD remains neutral to bearish as the bulls show signs of bullish exhaustion. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned flat above its midline, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) presents neutral green bars. On the bigger picture, the pair is above the 20 and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) but below the 200-day SMA, suggesting that the bears are struggling to challenge the overall bullish trend and that the buyers still have the upperhand.
Support levels: 1.3320,1.3300, 1.3280.
Resistance levels: 1.3450, 1.3500 (200-day SMA), 1.3550.
USD/CAD Daily chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3418
|Today Daily Change
|0.0048
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|1.337
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3231
|Daily SMA50
|1.3275
|Daily SMA100
|1.3399
|Daily SMA200
|1.3455
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3399
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3356
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3394
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3151
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3387
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3093
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3373
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3383
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3351
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3332
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3307
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3394
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3418
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3438
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
