USD/CAD drops below the 1.3500 mark, eyes on Canadian GDP, US NFP

- USD/CAD attracts some sellers for the fifth consecutive day during Friday’s Asian session.
- Initial Jobless Claims came in lower than expected; US PCE inflation matched expectations.
- A rise in oil prices boosts the Canadian Dollar against the USD.
- Market players will monitor the Canadian Gross Domestic Product (GDP), US Nonfarm Payrolls for fresh impetus.
The USD/CAD pair loses traction and breaks below the 1.3500 area during the early Asian session on Friday. Market players await the highly-anticipated US Nonfarm Payrolls and Canadian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter. The annual growth number is expected to grow 1.2% from the previous reading and the US economy is expected to create 170K jobs in August. The pair currently trades around 1.3495, losing 0.10% on the day.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell stated at the Jackson Hole Symposium last week that a potential additional rate hike would be depending on incoming data. However, the mixed economic data from the US on Thursday might challenge the Fed to keep rates higher for longer.
On Thursday, US Initial Claims for the week ending of August 25 fell to 228K, falling short of the market consensus of 232 K. The figure marked the lowest level in four weeks while Continuing Claims reached their highest level in six weeks. Additionally, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index improved to 4.2% in July from 4.1% in the previous and line with expectations. In response to the data, the Greenback weakened against the Loonie.
On the Loonie front, Statistics Canada reported on Thursday that the nation’s Current Account for the second quarter (Q2) deficit narrowed to C$ 6.63 billion from C$3.17 billion deficit in the previous quarter. Meanwhile, a rise in oil price lifts the Canadian Dollar against its rivals as Canada is the largest exporter of crude to the US.
Market participants will keep an eye on the Canadian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter due later in the day. On the US docket, the US Nonfarm Payrolls will be the closely watched event. The US economy is expected to create 170K jobs in August. Also, the Unemployment Rate and ISM Manufacturing PMI will be released later on Friday. These figures could give a clear direction for the USD/CAD pair.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3496
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.3509
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3503
|Daily SMA50
|1.3338
|Daily SMA100
|1.3394
|Daily SMA200
|1.3462
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3558
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3504
|Previous Weekly High
|1.364
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3496
|Previous Monthly High
|1.364
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3184
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3525
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3537
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3489
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.347
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3436
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3543
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3577
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3596
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
