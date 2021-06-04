USD/CAD drops below 1.2100 after US and Canada jobs reports

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD came under modest bearish pressure in early American session.
  • US Dollar Index drops into the negative territory after Nonfarm Payrolls report.
  • Unemployment Rate in Canada edged higher to 8.2% as expected.

After rising to a daily high of 1.2134 during the European session, the USD/CAD pair lost its traction and was last seen losing 0.13% on the day at 1.2083.

DXY turns south after US May jobs report

The renewed USD weakness seems to be forcing USD/CAD to push lower in the last hour. The data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed on Friday that Nonfarm Payrolls in the US rose by 559,000. This reading missed the market expectation of 650,000 and weighed on the greenback. Further details of the publication revealed that the Unemployment Rate declined to 5.8% from 6.1% and the Labor Force Participation Rate was little changed at 61.6%.

Reflecting the negative impact of these figures on the USD, the US Dollar Index is down 0.27% on the day at 90.25.

On the other hand, Statistics Canada reported that the Unemployment Rate in Canada ticked up to 8.2% in May as expected. The Net Change in Employment arrived at -68,000 and fell short of the market expectation of -20,000. Nevertheless, the USD's market valuation remains the primary driver of USD/CAD's movements.

Later in the session, the Ivey Purchasing Managers Index from Canada and Factory Orders data from the US will be featured in the economic docket.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2097
Today Daily Change -0.0011
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.2108
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2089
Daily SMA50 1.2321
Daily SMA100 1.2488
Daily SMA200 1.2764
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.212
Previous Daily Low 1.203
Previous Weekly High 1.2142
Previous Weekly Low 1.2029
Previous Monthly High 1.2352
Previous Monthly Low 1.2013
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2086
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2065
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2052
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1996
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1962
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2142
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2176
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2232

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

