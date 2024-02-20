USD/CAD delivers V-shape recovery above 1.3500 on soft Canadian Inflation data

Investors see different price actions in risk-perceived assets. S&P500 futures have posted significant losses in the European session while risk-sensitive currencies have been underpinned against the US Dollar. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against six major currencies, has printed a fresh five-day low near 104.00.

Meanwhile, the market mood remains upbeat as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is confident that inflation is declining towards 2%, and the one-time increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January is insignificant.

The core Consumer Price Index (CPI), published by the Bank of Canada (BoC), which excludes volatile food and oil items, decelerated to 2.4% from 2.6% in December. Monthly, the underlying inflation data rose slightly by 0.1% after deflating by 0.5% in December.

The USD/CAD pair rises as Statistics Canada has reported softer-than-forecasted inflation data for January. The monthly headline inflation remained stagnant while investors anticipated a sharp rise of 0.4%. In December, the inflation data was contracted by 0.3%. The annual headline inflation rose at a slower pace of 2.9% from expectations of 3.3% and the former reading of 3.4%.

