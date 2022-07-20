- A pause in the US dollar sell-off offers some respite to USD/CAD.
- Oil price weakness helps alleviate the downside pressure.
- 50 DMA challenges bullish commitments, Canadian inflation eyed.
USD/CAD is licking its wounds while defending 1.2850, sitting at the lowest level in two weeks, as the US dollar bears take a breather after the recent downward spiral.
The sentiment remains upbeat amid easing recession fears, in the face of Russia’s Nord Stream 1 re-opening at reduced levels and ebbing 100 bps July Fed rate hike bets. Meanwhile, Netflix Inc. reported a smaller-than-expected subscriber loss, which also enhance the market mood.
Meanwhile, the renewed pullback in WTI prices after the previous upsurge also helps cushion the downside in the USD/CAD pair. The black gold slipped in Asian trading after the API crude stockpiles jumped by 1.86 million barrels vs. +1.40 million barrels expected.
Looking ahead, the US dollar price action and the Canadian inflation data will emerge as the key drivers for the major. The Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) is seen higher at 8.4% YoY in June vs. 7.7% expected. The annualized core CPI is likely to surge 6.7% in June vs. 6.1% reported previously. Note that the Bank of Canada (BOC) hiked the key rates by a surprise 100 bps to 2.5% at its policy meeting last week to fight raging inflation.
From a short-term technical perspective, USD/CAD is challenging the critical horizontal 50-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 1.28558, as of writing.
Daily closing below the latter is needed to resume the bearish momentum from above 1.3200 levels. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is flatlined but remains below the 50.00 level, suggesting that the downside bias looks well in place in the near term.
A breach of the key support could trigger a sharp drop towards the mildly bullish 100 DMA at 1.2771. Ahead of that, the 1.2800 round number could be put to test.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
On the other side, bulls need to recapture the 1.2900 barrier to initiate any meaningful recovery. Up next, the falling 21 DMA at 1.2950 will offer stiff resistance.
A sustained break above the latter is critical to unleashing the additional recovery towards the 1.3000 mark and beyond.
USD/CAD: Additional levels to consider
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2868
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.287
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2955
|Daily SMA50
|1.2861
|Daily SMA100
|1.2769
|Daily SMA200
|1.2704
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.299
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2868
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3224
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2936
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3079
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2914
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2943
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2829
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2787
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2706
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2951
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3031
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3073
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD advances above 0.6900 amid market optimism
AUD/USD is rising above 0.6900, catching a fresh bid in Wednesday's Asian trading. The aussie failed to show any reaction to RBA Lowe's comments and the PBOC's status-quo. The pair gains on US dollar weakness and the upbeat market mood.
EURUSD Price oscillates around 1.0230, upside remains favored on hawkish ECB bets
EURUSD price has turned sideways after a perpendicular upside move recorded on Tuesday from a low of 1.0119. The asset is displaying back and forth moves in a narrow range of 1.0222-1.0233 and is expected to resume the north-side move amid broader strength in the shared currency bulls.
Gold Price is finding solace in a risk-on setting, key events eyed
Gold price is flat in Asia in a quiet session consolidating the overnight volatility. With that being said, equities are following the lead that was made on Wall Street with the Nikkei up a stunning 2% in the first hour of trade.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple bulls ready for more gains
XRP price has perfectly retested the flip of the declining trend line, confirming a new leg-up. Investors can expect this trend to reach $0.387, and even $0.439 to realize an 18% gain. A four-hour candlestick close below the July 19 swing low at $0.351 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!