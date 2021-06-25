US Dollar Index tumbles to 2-day lows near 91.50

- DXY loses the grip and approaches 91.50.
- US Core PCE failed to surprise investors in May.
- Final June Consumer Sentiment came in at 85.5.
The dollar sees its downside accelerated to the proximity of the 91.50 level when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY) at the end of the week.
US Dollar Index offered on PCE results
The index recedes to new 2-day lows after US May’s inflation figures measured by the PCE failed to lend extra support to the high inflation narrative. In fact, the Core PCE rose 0.5% MoM and 3.4% from a year earlier, pouring cold water over expectations of a higher reading.
Further data saw Personal Spending coming in flat on a monthly basis also in May and Personal Income contracting 2.0%.
In addition, the U-Mich index showed the June’s final Consumer Sentiment at 85.5 (from 82.9 preliminary), while the 5 Year Inflation Expectations at 2.8% (from 3% previous).
Yields of the US 10-year note remain anaemic around the 1.50% area in the meantime, with DXY looking to rebound from the mid-91.00s, where also sits the critical 200-day SMA.
What to look for around USD
The dollar remains under some mild downside pressure so far this week on the back of the improved mood in the risk-associated universe and flat US yields. The likeliness that the tapering talk could kick in before anyone had anticipated and the view of higher rates in 2023 (or before) fuelled the sharp bounce in the buck post-FOMC event to levels last seen in mid-April and introduced some uncertainty into the debate surrounding the extension of the “transient” inflation. The strong upside in DXY was also supported by higher yields in the shorter end of the curve, while yields of the key 10-year note keep orbiting around 1.50%. In the meantime, further progress on the reopening of the economy, the vaccine rollout and results from key fundamentals remain key for the dollar’s price action/sentiment in the short-term horizon.
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Biden’s plans to support infrastructure and families, worth nearly $6 trillion. US-China trade conflict under the Biden’s administration. Tapering speculation vs. economic recovery. US real interest rates vs. Europe. Could US fiscal stimulus lead to overheating?
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is losing 0.27% at 91.56 and faces the next support at 91.51 (weekly low Jun.23) followed by 91.12 (100-day SMA) and finally 89.53 (monthly low May 25). On the other hand, a breakout of 92.40 (monthly high Jun.18) would open the door to 92.46 (23.6% Fibo level of the 2020-2021 drop) and finally 93.43 (2021 high Mar.21).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances after US PCE inflation
EUR/USD pressures weekly highs as US core PCE inflation jumped to 3.4% YoY in May, as expected. High yielding assets accelerate their advances to the detriment of the greenback, as government bond yields hold steady.
GBP/USD battles with 1.3900, still affected by BOE’s decision
GBP/USD remains depressed around 1.3900, pressured by the dovish BOE's surprise offsetting the renewed weakness in the US dollar. Worsening market mood amid Delta covid strain concerns weigh on the pound
XAU/USD rises towards key $1794 resistance ahead of US PCE inflation
Gold is picking up the bid tone in European trading, taking advantage of the retreat in the US Treasury yield and the dollar across the curve.
SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON ponders 25% advance
SafeMoon price has underperformed relative to top altcoins but is preparing for a move higher. A retest of the range low at $0.00000257 seems likely before SAFEMOON catapults.
US PCE inflation preview: Data likely to reaffirm FOMC's hawkish tilt
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the PCE inflation report on Friday, June 25. Markets expect the Core PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation, to rise to 3.4% on a yearly basis in May from 3.1% in April.