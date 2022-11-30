US Dollar Index sets to test 107.00 ahead of Fed commentary and key economic catalysts

- The USD Index is aiming to reclaim the round-level hurdle of 107.00 amid a risk-off mood.
- Fed Powell’s speech will provide cues about interest rate guidance for the December meeting.
- Wednesday’s New York session is expected to display fireworks ahead of various economic catalysts.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has shifted its business above the critical hurdle of 106.80 in the Asian session. The USD Index is expected to hit the round-level resistance of 107.00 as the risk-aversion theme is in the spotlight. The risk impulse is extremely cautious ahead of the speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell as he is expected to provide cues about a deceleration in the aggressive interest rate hike pace.
S&P500 remained subdued on Tuesday as investors are expected to make informed decision post the Fed Powell’s speech. Contrary, the 10-year US Treasury yields remained extremely firmer on the belief that the slowdown concept in the rate hike pace is still under observation and yet to be confirmed.
Fed Powell’s speech to chalk out interest rate guidance
Nervousness in the global markets is highly expected as the speech from Fed chair Jerome Powell will determine the further road to terminal rates. Most likely, the Fed chair is expected to deliver a ‘less-hawkish’ stance on interest rate guidance for December monetary policy meeting as the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) has already shown meaningful signs of exhaustion. The headline CPI has already slipped to 7.7% from the peak of 9.1%, therefore, Fed policymakers discussed a slowdown in the rate hike pace to assess efforts yet made to contain price growth and to reduce financial risks.
Key economic catalysts
Wednesday’s New York session is expected to display fireworks in almost entire majors and related instruments as the United States economy will report US Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment, Gross Domestic Product (GDP), core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), and Fed’s Beige Book.
As per the consensus, the annualized GDP and core PCE for the third quarter are expected to remain stable at 2.6% and 4.5% respectively. A slowdown in both catalysts would cement a downside shift in the rate hike extent for December’s interest rate decision.
On the labor market front, the consensus says an addition of 200k jobs in November vs. the prior release of 239k.
Apart from the economic catalysts, Fed’s Beige Book will provide the regional status of consumer spending, employment, and the extent of economic activities.
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.87
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|106.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.66
|Daily SMA50
|109.67
|Daily SMA100
|109.24
|Daily SMA200
|105.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.89
|Previous Daily Low
|106.06
|Previous Weekly High
|108
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.63
|Previous Monthly High
|113.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD resurfaces from 0.6670 as Australian inflation drops to 6.9%
The AUD/USD pair has picked bids around 0 .6670 as the Australian Bureau of Statistics has reported a decline in the monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI). The Australian CPI has landed at 6.9% lower than the expectations of 7.4% and the prior release of 7.3%.
EUR/USD closing in most bullish month in 12 years ahead of Eurozone inflation, Federal Reserve talk
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.0330, after printing a two-day downtrend, as it prepares for the big day during early Wednesday in Asia. The major currency pair stays on the way to posting the biggest monthly run-up in 12 years.
Gold traders await the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell
Gold prices climbed on Tuesday even as the US Dollar and bond yields rose but were capped as traders get set for the Federal Reserve's chair, Jerome Powell, who will speak on Wednesday. China and the Coronavirus spread are keeping markets at bay.
Luna Classic: 10% drop then a market reversal
Terra's Luna Classic price has been trading range bound for over a week. The consolidating range has produced higher highs and higher lows following each change of trend. If the technicals are correct, LUNC could be setting up for one more 10% decline before a market reversal occurs.
Stock markets recovered from China uncertainty, Fed's Powell next
S&P 500 recovered from China uncertainty, keeping right below 4,000 until Williams and Bullard reiterated sticky inflation and high rates views. Reiterated – not brought fresh and unexpected information. Still, stocks and much of the rest declined sharply.