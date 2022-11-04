- US Dollar Index retreats from a six-week-old resistance line to tease bears.
- 21-DMA, weekly support line restricts short-term downside amid looming bull cross on MACD.
- Bulls have a bumpy road to travel before reaching the yearly top.
US Dollar Index (DXY) trims the biggest weekly gains in six while holding lower grounds near 112.55, down 0.40% intraday, as traders brace for the US jobs report on Friday.
In doing so, the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies takes a U-turn from a downward-sloping resistance line from September 26.
However, the DXY remains on the bull’s radar as it stays beyond the 21-DMA and a one-week-old support line. Also keeping the buyers hopeful are the impending bullish signals on the MACD.
It should be noted, though, that the quote’s recovery moves have multiple hurdles to the north even if the US Dollar Index manages to cross the 113.00 immediate resistance line stated above.
That said, the two-month-old previous support line and a five-week-long descending trend line, respectively around 113.10 and 113.40, could act as extra upside filters before directing the quote towards the yearly top of 114.78.
Meanwhile, pullback moves may initially aim for the 21-DMA support of 112.12 before testing the aforementioned weekly support line near 111.85.
It’s worth observing that the DXY’s weakness past 111.85 could push the bears towards an early September swing high near 110.80 before highlighting the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of August-September upside, close to 109.65.
Overall, the US Dollar Index remains on the bull’s radar despite the latest pullback.
Also read: US Dollar Index seesaws near three-week high around 113.00 amid pre-NFP anxiety
DXY: Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|112.51
|Today Daily Change
|-0.48
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42%
|Today daily open
|112.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|112.11
|Daily SMA50
|111.24
|Daily SMA100
|108.87
|Daily SMA200
|104.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|113.15
|Previous Daily Low
|111.82
|Previous Weekly High
|112.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.54
|Previous Monthly High
|113.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|112.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|112.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|112.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|111.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|110.82
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|113.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|113.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
