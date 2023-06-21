US Dollar Index: DXY bulls eye 103.00 on hawkish Fed clues, China woes, focus on Powell’s testimony

- US Dollar Index edges higher as it defends four-day winning streak amid sluggish session.
- Hawkish comments from Fed policymakers, upbeat US data joins fears of US-China tension to propel DXY.
- Market’s positioning for Fed Chair Powell’s bi-annual testimony prod US Dollar Index bulls of late.
- DXY bulls need validation from Powell, Sino-American tussles to keep the reins.
US Dollar Index (DXY) remains firmer for the fourth consecutive day despite recent inaction around 102.60 early Wednesday. In doing so, the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies portrays the market’s positioning for Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s bi-annual testimony amid hopes of witnessing further upside of the DXY, especially when the Fed policymakers back higher rates and the sentiment remains dicey.
That said, the news that US President Joe Biden on Tuesday called Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator prod the DXY bulls near the intraday high. The comments flag grim concerns surrounding the US-China ties after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Beijing failed to provide any major positives. The same should keep the Gold pair sellers hopeful.
It should be noted that the People's Bank of China (PBoC) first cut in the two key lending rates (namely the Loan Prime Rate (LPR) and Medium-term Landing Facility (MLF) rate) for the first time in almost a year propel the risk-off mood and the US Dollar’s haven demand.
Talking about the central bank signals, Fed governor and Vice Chair Nominee Philip Jefferson said, “I remain focused on returning it to our 2% target.” On the same line, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook said "I am committed to promoting sustained economic growth in a context of low and stable inflation," in her statement to be given before the Senate on Wednesday. Further, Fed Board nominee Adriana Kugler also mentioned, per the prepared statements for Wednesday’s Testimony, that returning inflation to the central bank's 2% target is key to setting a strong foundation for the US economy.
Additionally, US Housing Starts jumped to the highest level since April 2022 by rising 21.7% MoM in May versus -2.9% (revised from +2.2%) recorded in April and -0.8% market forecasts, which in turn favor the DXY bulls. On the same line, Building Permits were also upbeat for the said month, up 5.2% MoM versus -5.0% expected and -1.4% previous readings (revised from -1.5%).
Amid these plays, the Wall Street benchmark began the week on the negative side but S&P500 Futures remain sidelined whereas the US Treasury bond yields also snapped a two-day winning streak the previous day before posting early-day inaction of late.
Looking forward, a light calendar ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s bi-annual testimony can challenge the US Dollar Index (DXY) traders. Should Fed Pair Powell defends the hawkish play of the US central bank, the DXY may have further upside to track.
Technical analysis
Unless providing a daily close beyond the 50-DMA and a two-week-old descending resistance line, respectively near 102.65 and 102.75, the US Dollar Index (DXY) bulls need to remain cautious.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|102.58
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|102.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.55
|Daily SMA50
|102.62
|Daily SMA100
|103.06
|Daily SMA200
|104.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|102.79
|Previous Daily Low
|102.32
|Previous Weekly High
|103.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|102.01
|Previous Monthly High
|104.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|102.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|102.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|102.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|102.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|101.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|102.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|103.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|103.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays defensive below 0.6800 ahead of Fed Powell’s testimony
AUD/USD eases below 0.6800, fading the bounce in Wednesday's Asian session. The Aussie remains on a cautious footing as the market gears up for the bi-annual testimony of Fed Chair Jerome Powell. US=China woes also cap the upside in the pair.
USD/JPY bounces off 100-hour SMA, trades with a mild positive bias above mid-141.00s
The USD/JPY pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Wednesday and oscillates in a narrow trading band, just above the mid-141.00s through the Asian session. Spot prices, however, manage to hold above the 100-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA).
Gold bears finally in town as Fed Chair Powell’s Testimony looms
Gold price holds lower ground at the weekly bottom, licking its wounds after a three-day downtrend near $1,937, as market players prepare for this week’s key event, namely the bi-annual testimony of Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
Gemini Exchange targets Singapore for Asia Pacific expansion amid US regulatory heat
Gemini cryptocurrency exchange has announced plans to expand to Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions and make Singapore the hub of its crypto-related operations. The move comes after some of the platform's top personnel visited the region on a crypto adoption- campaign outside the United States borders.
UK Inflation Preview: Pound Sterling set to soar on sticky inflation, breaking BoE bearishness Premium
The lowest inflation in 14 months – these are the expectations from Britain's upcoming inflation read. But a drop is only one option, and an annual 8.4% price rise is nothing to be cheerful for.