US Dollar continues trading weak but cleared some losses and jumped to 105.80.

The United States President Joe Biden sounded aggressive against the Hamas terrorists.

Raphael Bostic from Atlanta’s Fed delivered some dovish words. Eyes on inflation figures from September and FOMC minutes

The US Dollar (USD) measured by the US Dollar DXY Index cleared some losses during the American session thanks to a sour market mood driven by the escalation of the conflict between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group. However, Raphael Bostic from the Atlant’s Federal Reserve stated that the bank doesn’t need to raise rates any further and its dovish words applied additional pressure on the Greenback.

In the meantime, the United States economy still shows signs of not cooling down as September’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) showed that job creation accelerated while unemployment rose and wage inflation declined. In addition, Manufacturing PMIs came in better than expected and contributed to investors placing hawkish bets on the Federal Reserve (Fed), which took the DXY index to multi-month highs above 107.00. Focus now shifts to Thursday's Consumer Price Index (CPI) figure from the US from September. On Wednesday, investors will keep an eye on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes from the September meeting to look for further clues regarding forward guidance.



Daily Digest Market Movers: US Dollar consolidates last week’s rally as dovish Fed officials make the US Dollar lose interest, eyes on Israel

The US Dollar DXY index continues consolidating and slightly recovered to 105.80, tallying more than 1% losses in October after peaking at 107.35.

The Greenback’s losses may be limited by the escalating conflict between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group as it could benefit from risk-off flows.

In addition, the Hezbollah group was seen declaring targeting Israeli tanks despite the US warning to stay out.

Some officials sounded dovish regarding the next Federal Reserve (Fed) decisions and added pressure on the USD.

On Monday, Lorie Logan from the Fed stated that higher bond yields and restrictive financial conditions would mean “less need” for the central bank to continue hiking.

Earlier in the session, Raphael Bostic noted that the Fed does not need to keep hiking, while Christopher Waller and Neel Kashkari didn’t deliver any relevant highlights.

The minutes from September’s meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) are due on Wednesday, and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures from the same month are due on Thursday.

Technical analysis: US Dollar Index sees red and falls below the 20-day SMA

The US Dollar Index DXY sees a neutral-to-bearish technical outlook for the short term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) displays a negative slope near the 50 middle-point while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) stands in negative territory, indicating that the bears hold the upper hand in the short term.

That said, the index is comfortably above the 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), indicating that the bulls command the broader scale. If they fail to defend the 20-day average at 105.90, more downside may be on the horizon, with support lining up at 105.50, 105.30 and 105.00.