UK's Frost: Fisheries is an area of real difficulty

"We have a number of problems with the EU proposals for ratchet clauses on the environment," the UK's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said on Thursday. "COVID-19 has revealed there may be an over-reliance in some areas on some markets."
Regarding the negotiations on fisheries with the EU, "this is an area of real difficulty," Frost noted. "Whichever way you cut it, there is a sense of a standoff."
Commenting on issues surrounding financial services, "If the EU tried to raise barriers to the UK financial institutions, the losers would be European companies blocked off from the capital," Frost said.
Market reaction
The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen gaining 0.37% on the day at 1.2295.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges to 1.1050 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, hitting new 8-week highs. US data was mixed with a ray of light coming from continuing claims. Hopes about the EU Fund and reopenings trump Sino-American relations.
GBP/USD reaches 1.23 amid USD weakness, shrugging off UK issues
GBP/USD is trading around 1.23, taking advantage of USD weakness stemming from a better market mood. The Brexit impasse, the BOE's open door to negative rates weigh on the pound. Political developments around the Cummings are also in the mix.
Goldman Sachs puts Bitcoin on par with Gold
One of the world's largest investment banks, Goldman Sachs, announced a conference for its clients entitled “Implications of Current Inflation, Gold and Bitcoin Policies”
Gold clings to gains near session tops, above $1720 level ahead of US data
Gold built on its steady intraday positive move and refreshed daily tops, around the $1726 region during the mid-European session.
WTI: Bears can ignore latest bounces toward $32.00
WTI’s recovery moves from $31.49, fades momentum as the black gold trades down -1.39% on a day, ahead of the European open on Thursday. The energy benchmark’s sustained break of the 11-day-old rising trend line, as well as 200-HMA, keeps the bears’ hopeful.