The Top Cannabis Stocks for 2022

Cannabis stocks have been on a bit of a downer in 2021. After getting off to a roaring start in 2017, it has mostly been a story of attrition. Cannabis companies continue growing at healthy clips, but concerns over profitability and the slower than expected road to legalization has scared off many would-be investors.

In 2021 most of the industry gave up its gains by mid-year, starting in July. Since then most of FXStreet’s top picks for 2022 have lost serious ground year to date. Much of this was due to Democrats in Congress being held hostage by moderates and, therefore, in a much weaker position to pass any form of cannabis legalization legislation during this legislative session.

Cannabis stocks YTD returns vs. MSOS

With hopes of national legalization fading, most of the sector’s stocks have sold majorly in the latter half of 2021. The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF is down 36% year to date after rising by 50% in February.

As a burgeoning industry that is only now finding its sea legs, however, FXSteet thinks the industry offers many opportunities at quite reasonable valuations that should protect against further downside. The following stocks seem positioned for the best gains in the sector, by beginning the year at attractive valuations and having the potential for major revenue and earnings growth.

Cresco Labs (CRLBF)

Cresco Labs has spent the entirety of 2021 investing in the growth of its 10-state operation. This producer and retailer of nine separate product lines also boasts a large wholesale unit, which it says is the biggest in the US (this is hard to verify).

After opening another Sunnyside-branded dispensary in Pensacola, Florida in late November, followed closely by four more in Pennsylvania, in early December, it sure seems like Cresco is far from letting its foot off the pedal. The acquisition of a dispensary from Laurel Harvest in Pennsylvania has the added benefit of giving Cresco access to five more dispensary licenses, which it will likely utilize in 2022.

Third-quarter earnings showed the company growing revenue at a 41% clip. Some analysts have even forecast 65% revenue growth for next year, but consensus is still a robust 35%. 2022 should also be when Cresco crosses over into profitability. Wall Street expects $0.26 earnings per share. This makes for a reasonable but not cheap forward P/E ratio of 27.

CRLBF’s share price seems mouth-watering once you see that analyst consensus holds a $16 price target above its head. Yes, that is a 129% upside forecast.

Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)

Unlike most cannabis growers, Green Thumb Industries has now reported five consecutive quarters of positive net income. This profitability contrasts sharply with an industry known for growing losses with an all-or-nothing approach to market share.

Analysts love Green Thumb with particular unanimity. All 12 analysts seen by FXStreet have Buy or Overweight ratings on GTBIF. The consensus price target is $36.64 as well, which provides nearly 90% upside at the current price ($19.41).

Like Cresco, Green Thumb is on a steady strategy of store openings. It just acquired an independent shop near Boston’s Logan Airport in December that it plans on rebranding under its Rise retail unit. This will be the company’s 68th store and its sixth in Massachusetts. That latter number is important, because it represents the maximum number of retail locations permitted under Massachusetts state regulations.

Still Green Thumb has a total of 96 licenses for dispensaries nationwide, so this means another 28 stores could be in the offing in 2022, which would amount to a store gain of 41%. The company continues to dominate in its home state of Illinois where recreational legalization has greatly improved its growth potential.

GTBIF shares are down 22% year to date, which makes them cheap based on many valuation metrics. The stock trades on a 5.1x P/S ratio, a 27% discount to the sector average. Wall Street expects a 47% jump in full-year EPS for 2022 on a 29% boost in revenue. That last estimate seems rather timid based on Green Thumb’s store openings, so it would not be surprising if several beats on revenue throughout 2022 push the stock higher.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

With so many growers competing for the consumer market, investing in this new industry may seem scary to some more mature investors. Innovative Industrial Properties is the ticket for those who want a taste of this new industry without much of the inherent risk.

That is because IIPR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that buys up real estate from cash-strapped producers and then leases them back to the producers on long-term contracts. As a REIT, IIPR has to return 90% of its profits back to investors, so there is no long-term runway for investors taking a profit. Due to this setup, IIPR is beloved by institutional investors and does not face the news-focused volatility of the rest of the sector.

IIPR is up more than 34% year to date but had gained 60% before the recent sell-off. IIPR stock has surged so fast, because it has grown revenue by more than 100% each of the past three years as the underlying cannabis industry has undergone a growth spurt. Only in the third quarter has IIPR seen its revenue growth level off at 57%.

For 2022, Wall Street analyst consensus puts both revenue growth and funds from operations (FFO) growth at 38%. This provides for a forward price/FFO of 38. This is double the price of the real estate sector average, but IIPR has seens its revenue grow at 12 times the rate of the industry over the past five years. Expect this one to keep winning.

AFC Gamma (AFCG)

Here is another REIT that is making waves in the industry. The difference between AFC Gamma and IIPR is that the former focuses on providing the industry with senior secured loans that are often collateralized by real estate. AFC Gamma does not outright own the real estate like IIPR.

Only founded in 2020, AFCG is run by finance veteran Leonard Tannenbaum who invested his own money in the startup and found a number of family offices willing to get the operation going. Before AFCG, Tannenbaum was the CEO of Fifth Street Asset Management, which was successfully sold to Oaktree Capital in 2017.

The AFC stands for Advanced Flower Capital, and the company seeks to fill the void in an industry that most banks still will not touch. If you see the growth underway in the cannabis industry at the moment, understand that a sizable chunk of that growth is funded via loans from AFC Gamma.

In its investor outreach communications, management writes, “because access to capital is constrained for cannabis companies and the universe of cannabis lenders is highly fragmented, the opportunity for a sophisticated, institutional lender is even greater.”

The stock is already receiving a buy rating from five out of the six analysts covering it. It offers a heady dividend above 8% that is growing at around a 5% clip at the moment. Revenue is up 20% YoY. As the Federal Reserve begins to raise rates in 2022, expect AFCG’s share price to rise as the market moves away from unprofitable growth and into highly profitable dividend payers.