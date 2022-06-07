- TSLA stock price closes up 1.6% after Musk makes TWTR deal less likely.
- Tesla share price weekly chart shows support line descending to $545.
- Elon Musk says Twitter in breach of contract for not specifying bot percentage.
Tesla (TSLA) stock closed up 1.6% on Monday but should have done much better. A letter from Tesla CEO Elon Musk to Twitter's (TWTR) management became public on Monday in which he bashed them for allegedly not providing him with data about the number of bots on the social media platform he agreed to buy in April for about $44 billion. Musk's letter called Twitter management's failure to provide updated data on fake accounts a "clear material breach" of his contract. Many see these antics as Musk's attempt to extricate himself from the buyout offer without paying the mandated $1 billion breakup fee.
Tesla's stock price shot up to $734.59 on the news, since a failure of Musk's Twitter takeover would mean that Tesla shares were not being used as collateral in the deal. TSLA quickly lost its momentum, however, and closed Monday at just $714.84. Tuesday's premarket sees shares trading down to $706.16, a pullback of 1.2%.
Tesla Stock Forecast: $545 is a given at this point
While Tesla fanatics continue to publish pieces about how the EV producer is on its way to becoming the first $10 billion company (yes, people are writing this), FXStreet has a much less ambitious question: Where is TSLA stock going over the next six months? I even have an answer: $545.
Yes, much of the recent fall in Tesla's share price is a feature of Musk's unpopular Twitter buyout scheme and the overall market turmoil. The fact remains, however, that TSLA stock is down 42% from its all-time high of $1,243.49 and is yet to enter any type of base building or consolidation. Rather the share price has whipsawed between hardcore rallies and major sell-offs. There is little if any reason to look at the weekly chart below and think the bottom is already in for Tesla.
A few weeks ago FXStreet produced a robust evaluation of Tesla, concluding that the EV leader was worth roughly $400 a share. You can read the report here.
For my own interests here, I am less focused on where TSLA bottoms during this market rout. I just know it has to be at or below $545. Tesla stock has long since broken support at $700. Much less commented on at the time is that it also broke support at $621 during the last full week in May. Below $621 the only serious level of support is $545. $600 is there, but the market has shown it little respect in the past. $545 on the other hand has worked on three recent occasions as support with broad space in between. It happened in the first week of December 2020, the first week of March 2021 and the third week of May 2021. Each time $545 held up.
Tesla stock has been trading within an oblique but descending price channel since last November. The weekly chart shows two lower highs and nine lower lows. The lower trend line falls away at a steep angle and suggests the next major lower low will be a deep dive. In fact, it runs into the $545 horizontal line about four weeks ago. We may be closer than we think.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 40 and has spent all of May and now into June below the 50 neutral level. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has tracked below the zero threshold, another sign that the downtrend is likely to continue.
This is all to say that while Tesla may indeed be a great long-term investment (it could even be worth $10 trillion if this inflation keeps up!), the best bet for both bears and bulls is to either hold or wait until $545.
TSLA weekly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
