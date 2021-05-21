Tesla (TSLA) Stock Price and Forecast: Tesla bounces as RSI flags oversold, targets $591 resistance

- Tesla shares stage nice rebound from key support zone at $539.
- Tesla has been struggling after the Bitcoin crash and Q1 results woes.
- $591 key resistance level, a break could see $667 tested.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Tesla stock forecast
Tesla has been in a classic downtrend since late January with a series of lower highs and lows. The break of $780 in late February was what really ended any hope of bulls returning as that key support was broken, then retested and failed. While Thursday's bounce was encouraging, there is still work to do.
A beautiful 4% move from Tesla on Thursday sees it retrace up to the 200-day moving average at $590. This is now the key level, and it has a confluence of resistance with the $591 line, identified. A break of this and the nearby 9-day moving average will turn the recent bearish tide back in favour of the bulls. A break above $591 could accelerate to $625 as there is not much volume despite the steep fall – a form of vacuum. Failure to break $539 can also be taken as a victory for bulls on the longer-term horizon, as it will result in a higher low, albeit only marginally, but they still count. Clearly then. $539 is now the key. Breaking this level and it probably sees Tesla slip further to the bear target. Hold and Tesla can stabilize. Any break above $625 sees bulls back in control. The momentum oscillators RSI, CCI and ROC have all been close to or signaling oversold conditions recently.
|Support
|539
|500
|465
|430
|Resistance
|590 200-day
|591
|625
|667
|715
|781
At the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
Errors and omissions excepted.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls sub-1.2200 on Lagarde comments
ECB’s President Christine Lagarde reaffirmed that accommodative policies will remain necessary for months to come, putting some pressure on the shared currency despite upbeat local data. EUR/USD trades in the 1.2180/90 price zone.
GBP/USD retreats from daily highs and turns neutral
The GBP/USD pair trades in the 1.4190 area after topping 1.4233 following the release of upbeat UK Retail Sales. Concerns over Brexit deadlock, UK reopening risks cap the upside in the pound. UK PMIs came out mixed.
XAU/USD range play continues, holds steady above $1,875
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the first half of the European session and remained confined in a range, just above the $1,875 level.
Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers
SHIB price recovery, unlike most altcoin, has been slow, signaling a weak buying pressure. Even as Shiba Inu tries to head higher, it will face a wide area of support flipped to resistance after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.
GameStop Corp gains during choppy session for meme stocks
NYSE:GME continues to defy logic and valuations and has somehow maintained its lofty triple-digit stock price.