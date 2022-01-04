TSLA shares spiked 13.5% on January 3.

Tesla announced 308,000 deliveries in the fourth quarter.

Tesla stock almost closed a gap from early November, closing just shy of $1,200.

UPDATE: TSLA shares crashed 5.5% on Tuesday just a day after surging 13.5%. At the time of writing, the stock is trading around $1,134. Though US indices are mostly higher, Tesla is receiving negative headlines for opening a showroom in Xinjiang, China, a region where activists say China is guilty of serious human rights abuses against ethnic Uighurs.

Tesla's (TSLA) first trading session of the year was spectacular. A 13.5% gap up on the heels of a massive vehicle delivery beat seemed to even surpise the bulls. The close at $1,199.78 nearly filled the gap created by the gap down on November 8, and now TSLA shares are set to attempt the all-time high during the first week of 2022.

Tesla Stock News: massive delivery beat

Sunday's announcement that Tesla had delivered approximately 308,000 vehicles during the fourth quarter (a figure that may be revised higher once official Q4 earnings arrive during the final week of January) was well ahead of even Tesla's most bullish analyst and caused the massive upswing. The amateur analyst who uses the Twitter handle @TroyTeslike had forecast 289,000 deliveries, while Wall Street consensus had bet on 266,000.

Q4 2021 Deliveries:

• My estimate: 289K (up from 287K)

• Analyst consensus: 266K



Next and final update will be tomorrow. Tesla is expected to release the numbers on Jan 2 Sunday.

This positive news has all but left the market forgetting that Tesla is still dealing with a massive recall that came in right before the new year. Chinese regulators ordered Tesla to recall 19,697 Model S vehicles, 35,836 imported Model 3s and 144,208 Chinese-made Model 3 vehicles. This is part of a wide-scale recall with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that found the rearview camera can be damaged when the trunk is shut. Tesla is expected to recall a total of 475,000 Model 3 and Model S cars as a result. The recall amount is nearly equivalent to last year's delivery numbers.

There is a bit of a kerfuffle continuing on Tuesday after it was reported on Monday that Tesla is opening a showroom in China's Xinjiang region, where the controversial detentions and reeducation of the Uighur minority carried out by the federal government has made it a focus of foreign human rights criticism.

TSLA key statistics

Market Cap $1.2 trillion Price/Earnings 330 Price/Sales 25 Price/Book 38 Enterprise Value $1.02 trillion Operating Margin 10% Profit Margin 7% 52-week high $1,243.49 52-week low $539.49 Short Interest 3% Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target Hold, $851.98

Tesla Stock Forecast: $1,243 is the focus

TSLA shares are nearing the all-time high from November 4 of $1,243.49. With the premarket showing a small price rise to $1,205, the likelihood of achieving a new all-time high this week is high. The stock would only need to gain 3.7% to get there.

To close the gap between November 5 and 8, TSLA stock needs to hit $1,208, which it likely will on Tuesday. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66, nowhere near overbought, especially for Tesla.

Tesla price has a tendency to hinge on big psychological prices like $1,300. That is where Tesla is headed next. Mark my words.

Support is at $1,117, $1,072 and $893.

