TSLA recovers ground in afternoon trading on Thursday.

Tesla finished Thursday up just over 0.5%.

Markets on hold ahead of Friday's employment report.

Thursday got the long-anticipated positions squaring ahead of Friday's jobs report as the equity market staged a late session rally to close in the green. Given we had posted four consecutive days of losses, this was not unexpected with some key data looming.

Tesla stock news

Little in the way of concrete news here, but one interesting tidbit caught my attention on Thursday. ARKK saw the largest outflow year to date. Given that Tesla is the largest holding, this is not a positive look. The more redemptions ARKK gets, the more Tesla will have to be sold. It then can almost become a self-fulfilling spiral. So far redemptions had been steady, but many investors were remaining faithful to Cathie Wood in the hope she could return to her stellar performance of 2020. The longer lackluster returns continue, the more likely investors will lose faith and ditch positions. So the sudden acceleration in outflows is concerning. This was a significant outflow representing about 10% of the funds currently under management. That is a lot and a cause for concern.

Tesla stock forecast

As we spoke about yesterday, Tesla is currently a high beta macro play with a correlation to the Nasdaq currently at 86%. This makes it a long-duration asset. Long-duration assets are those that have the greatest reaction to changes in interest rates. In terms of equities, that means high growth, high P/E stocks. Tesla fits neatly into that category as does the majority of the Nasdaq. That is why it underperforms when yields go up.

Friday's jobs report becomes key as does the slope of the yield curve. The 10 and 30-year yields can be more important to watch than the shorter end of the curve. If the employment report is good and the jobs market remains strong, equities will sell off as yields will go higher, because the Fed will go ahead and raise the fed funds rate by 75 basis points in September. Simple as that, so until then we have to wait and see.

Technically, we are also at a crossroads with the 50-day moving average now at current levels. The trend remains bearish with the double top still working its way out of a declining Relative Strength Index (RSI) and a break of support at $281. $240 is the next potential stabilization zone with high volume, and then $206 is the June low, which would mean an obvious test of $200. Breaking $300 and the 200-day moving average ends the current bearish setup in my view.

Tesla stock chart, daily

The author is short Tesla.