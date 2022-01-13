Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings: TSM Q4 EPS beat shows margin growth continuing in chip industry

TSM shares nearing all-time high above $142.

In Q4 Taiwan Semiconductor had revenue growth of 24% YoY.

Q1 2022 forecast is equally rosy.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) is gearing up for another blowout session on Thursday after reporting an earnings beat this morning and forecasting a promising present quarter. The global leader in advanced computer chip manufacturing reported Q4 GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 compared with consensus of $1.11. Though revenue came in $30 million below forecasts, at $15.74 billion, sales were still up 24% YoY.

TSM shares are up 5% at $139 in Thursday's premarket.

Taiwan Semiconductor Stock News: margin expansion

“Our fourth quarter business was supported by strong demand for our industry-leading 5-nanometer technology,” said Wendell Huang, VP and Chief Financial Officer.

Taiwan Semiconductor remains the leading foundry for the entire semiconductor industry, with most observers saying it strongly leads Samsung in the below 7-nanometer segment of the market though its Korean competitor plans on producting 3-nanometer chips in the first half of 2022.

It is clear that the supply backlog is not abating and this is leading to continued margin growth for the foundry. Q3 had a gross margin of 51.3%, Q4 offers 52.7%, and management sees this growing to between 53% and 55% in Q1 2022. Likewise, operating margin came in at 41.7%, well ahead of the 41.2% reported in Q3. Management sees this item rising to between 42% and 44% in Q1. This demonstrates that the favorable pricing environment in 2021 is expected to continue.

The full outlook has revenue growing to a midpoint of $16.9 billion in Q1, which would mean a sequential gain of 7.4%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Forecast: aiming for cup and handle

Based on the premarket price of $139, up 5%, it seems that TSM stock will gap up on Thursday. This price places it above the January 20, 2021, high of $136.20. This can only mean one thing: TSM bulls will attempt another shot at the all-time high of $142.19 set on February 16 of last year.

If we take a gander at the full-year daily chart, then it sure appears that a cup-and-handle pattern is forming. This would mean that TSM will likely sell off at the all-time high and then reverse after a few sessions to create the "handle" of the pattern before shooting higher. While the rest of the sector is down so far this year, investors in TSM can be forgiven for being optimistic.

TSM 1-day chart