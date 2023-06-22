S&P500 Futures print mild losses, yields dribble as hawkish central bank moves loom amid inflation fears

- Market sentiment remains downbeat as major central banks cite inflation woes to defend hawkish policies.
- BI, BoE, SNB, CBRT and Banxico Interest Rate Decisions to entertain traders after China-inflicted market boredom.
- S&P500 Futures print four-day downtrend, bond yields remain indecisive as Fed’s Powell fail to impress hawks despite confirming inflation fears.
- US-China tension, doubts about Beijing’s optimism also weigh on sentiment amid sluggish session.
China holidays join fears of “higher for longer” interest rates to offer a boring but downbeat Asian session on Thursday. While portraying the mood, Wall Street closed in the negative zone for the third consecutive day while the US Treasury bond yields remained intact after a volatile day. It should be noted that the S&P500 Futures mildly offered for the fourth consecutive day near 4,405 whereas the US benchmark yields stabilize by the press time.
Although Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell stuck to hawkish bias in bi-annual testimony to the US House Financial Services Committee, the absence of any fresh comments, as well as contrasting statements from other Fed Officials, weigh on the US Dollar despite sour sentiment. That said, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee prod US Treasury yields and underpin the US Dollar weakness as he said that the decision last week was a close call for him. The central bank has to “do more sniffing” before another rate hike, Fed’s Goolsbee added.
Not only the Fed, but policymakers from the European Central Bank (ECB), Swiss National Bank (SNB) and the Bank of England (BoE) also show readiness for interest rate hikes and favor the risk-off mood. More importantly, the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) is up for a heavy 12.5% interest rate lift, from the current 8.5% level, and keeps traders on their toes.
Elsewhere, doubts about China’s rejections of recession woes and the Sino-American tension add strength to the downbeat risk appetite, despite the dicey session. China Vice Premier He Lifeng recently lauded the nation’s economic transition. “China's economic development is showing sound momentum in the first half of the year,” Chinese media Xinhua came out with the statements from China Vice Premier He Lifeng as he met Singapore's Temasek Chairman Lim Boon Heng earlier this week in Beijing.
That said, the US-China tensions keep escalating after US President Joe Biden terms his Chinese counterpart “a dictator” while Beijing discards criticism of its behavior on the human rights front. “China hit back on Wednesday after US President Joe Biden referred to President Xi Jinping as a "dictator", saying the remarks were absurd and a provocation, an unexpected flare-up following attempts by both sides to reduce friction,” said Reuters.
Amid the sluggish plays, the US Dollar Index remains pressured at the monthly low surrounding 102.00 whereas prices of Oil and Gold fade the previous day’s corrective bounce, close to $73.40 and $1,933 in that order by the press time.
Moving on, the aforementioned central bank events and the second-tier US data may entertain the market players.
Also read: Forex Today: US Dollar weakens despite Powell; BoE in focus after UK CPI
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains depressed below 0.6800 amid risk-off mood
AUD/USD is trading with modest losses below 0.6800, progressing toward the European morning. Risk sentiment remains fragile amid expectations of more rate hikes by major global central banks, offering some respite to the US Dollar. Fedspeak, US data next in focus.
EUR/USD battles 1.1000, holds near monthly high
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1000, at its highest in over a month ahead of the European trading. Multiple ECB hawks cite inflation pressure to emphasize the need for higher rates. Fed Powell failed to impress markets with repeated remarks in bi-annual testimony.
Gold downside bias remains intact whilst below 100 DMA at $1,942 Premium
Gold price is consolidating the previous rebound while defending $1,930 so far this Thursday’s trading. The United States Dollar (USD) is meandering in monthly lows, awaiting fresh cues from the US economic data and Fedspeak.
Bitcoin ETF summer, Valkyrie investment firm joins BlackRock, WisdomTree, and Invesco in spot BTC application
Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) is the current theme in the crypto market as institutional investors move to provide users with regulated options to participate in the BTC market. The trend has intensified so much that experts say it is the main driver behind the current Bitcoin (BTC) rally.
Key level to watch after BoE rate decision
The Bank of England is set to announce its interest rate decision, and there are expectations of further tightening from the central bank. Given the elevated level of inflation, the bank may have little choice but to maintain a hawkish stance.