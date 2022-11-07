S&P 500 may see some near-term consolidation. Nonetheless, analysts at Credit Suisse remain of the view recent strength has been a bear market rally and look for a retest of key support from the 200-week average at 3620/19.
Scope for a near-term bounce
“S&P 500 managed a small rebound on Friday but with the market having been capped at and having rejected our recovery target of the late September high, falling 63-day average and 50% retracement of the fall from September at 3902/07 our bias is to view this as a temporary bounce only.”
“Resistance at 3796/3804 capping can keep the immediate risk lower for a fall back to 3698, then support next at the 3652/47 late October low ahead of a retest of the key 200-week average at 3620/19.”
“Above 3804 can see a deeper rebound to 3824 initially, then 3864, but with the 3890/3912 zone clearly expected to remain a major barrier.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD tests 1.0000 amid broad dollar weakness
EURUSD has gained traction and climbed above 1.000 in the early American session on Monday. The risk-positive market environment is making it difficult for the US Dollar to find demand and helping the pair edge higher as focus shifts to the US midterm elections.
GBPUSD extends rally, closes in on 1.1500
GBPUSD has extended its daily rally toward 1.1500 in the second half of the day on Monday as the US Dollar continues to lose interest. In the absence of high-impact macroeconomic data releases, the upbeat market mood is fueling the pair's advance.
Gold consolidates gains and aims for a higher high
Gold neared its Friday’s peak of $1,681.95 after an intraday slide to $1,666.82, now holding on to modest intraday gains. The dollar started the day on the back foot as the market mood improved at the beginning of the week and ahead of the release of US inflation figures.
JUST IN: As US midterm elections draw close, Bitcoin worth $3.15 billion floods exchanges
US midterm elections are expected to have a key impact on cryptocurrencies. Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX exchange CEO has admitted to being a significant donor to both sides, ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
Fed stays strong against inflation
The Fed hiked by 75 bps as expected and initially had bullish stock hopes firing. The Fed said, in its statement, that it would consider the impact of monetary tightening lags as it moved forward.