S&P 500 above 3687/77 can keep the immediate risk higher for a test of 3807/10. Nonetheless, a break above the latter is needed to see a base established, analysts at Credit Suisse report.
Move below 3687 to suggest more choppy sideways phase
“Support at 3687/77 holding can see the immediate risk stay higher for strength back to 3763 and then the current October high and 38.2% retracement of the August/October fall at 3807/10. Beyond here is needed to mark a near-term base though and a more concerted recovery for a test of the 630-day average, currently at 3947.”
“Below 3687 can instead raise the likelihood we are set to see a more choppy sideways phase and a retest of the 200-week average at 3606/04.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slump below 0.9800 as sentiment flips
EUR/USD trimmed most of its weekly gains as the USD is back in fashion. Renewed growth-related concerns are putting pressure on equities. Meanwhile, Eurozone September inflation was confirmed at 9.9% YoY.
GBP/USD slides below 1.1300 on hot UK inflation, USD rebound
GBP/USD is accelerating a decline below 1.1300 on a hotter UK inflation release. The UK CPI data puts the BOE in a tough spot following the government's fiscal and political fiasco. A worsening market mood weighs on the pair.
Gold hits three-week low amid surging bond yields, stronger USD
Gold continues losing ground through the early North American session and hits a fresh three-week low, around the $1,630 area in the last hour. The downtick is exclusively sponsored by a strong pickup in demand for the US dollar.
Could BTC be headed to $13,000 in the global liquidity crunch?
BTC is heavily influenced by liquidity conditions. The global liquidity crunch has impacted Bitcoin price in a major way and, as a result, analysts are presenting a bearish outlook for BTC.
Tesla stock on edge ahead of Q3 release post-market
All eyes will turn to Tesla (TSLA) on Wednesday as the FANGT sector looks to reestablish its leadership role in the overall health of the stock market.