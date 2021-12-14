- The S&P 500 falls 1.11%, sits currently at 4,615.85.
- The Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial lose between 0.44% and 1.74%, down at 15,802.13 and 36,494.29, respectively.
- S&P 500 Technical Outlook: Remains bullish, but a negative divergence between price action and the RSI could send the S&P lower.
The S&P 500 falls during the New York session, is at 4,615.85, down 1.02%, after the US Producer Price Index for November rose the most since 2010, following the last week’s CPI footsteps, as pressures mount on the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary conditions, faster than expected.
US Producer Price Index rises the most in eleven years
The market sentiment is downbeat, as the cycle of easy money is about to end. Today, the Department of Labor revealed that producer prices jumped by 9.6%, more than the 9.2% foreseen. Also, the so-called Core Producer Price Index rose by 7.7%, higher than the 7.2% estimated by analysts.
The markets reacted negatively. Following the S&P 500 footsteps, the Nasdaq falls 1.74%, down at 15,802.13. The Dow Jones Industrial could not be left behind, losing 0.44%, currently at 36,494.29.
In the meantime, the so-called “fear index,” the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), rises almost 12%, currently at 22.70, as investors scramble to get out of stocks, moving towards cash or other assets, as the Fed last monetary policy meeting looms.
Sector-wise, the gainers are led by financials, energy, and materials, each rising 0.61%, 0.29%, and 0.02%. The biggest losers are technology, communication, and real-estate, down 2.18%, 1.39%, and 1.37%, respectively.
On Wednesday, the US economic docket will feature the Retail Sales for November, alongside the critical Federal Reserve monetary policy decision.
S&P 500 Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The S&P 500 remains in an uptrend, as shown by the daily chart, with the 50, 100, and 200-day moving averages (DMAs) below the price action. However, it appears to be forming a double-top around 4,700, which coincides with a negative-divergence in the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which at press time is below the 50 mid-line, at 49.
In the event of breaking to the downside, the first support would be the 50-DMA at 4,591.13. A breach of the latter would expose the confluence of the December 3 low and the 100-DMA around the 4,500-4,515.84 range, followed by the intersection of October 13 low and the 200-DMA around the 4,325-4,341.31 area.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4615.85
|Today Daily Change
|-51.82
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.11
|Today daily open
|4667.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4650.32
|Daily SMA50
|4586.81
|Daily SMA100
|4515.25
|Daily SMA200
|4340.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4728.55
|Previous Daily Low
|4666.59
|Previous Weekly High
|4712.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|4531.9
|Previous Monthly High
|4741.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|4557.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4690.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4704.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4646.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4625.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4584.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4708.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4749.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4770.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD gives up, returns to the lower end of the weekly range
EUR/USD changed course after Wall Street’s opening, trading near its weekly low at 1.1259. The greenback advances alongside US government bond yields, and as stocks fall. US data showed that the annual Core PPI jumped to 7.5% in November, much higher than anticipated.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3250
GBP/USD stays in the positive territory near 1.3250 in the early American session on Tuesday as the dollar continues to have a difficult time finding demand despite the stronger-than-expected November PPI figures.
Gold eyeing a bearish breakout of the 1,758.81 low
Gold prices plunged heading into London’s close, hitting $1,766.38 a troy ounce. The dollar gathered momentum following the release of the US Producer Price Index, which hit a record 9.6% YoY in November, higher than anticipated. The core reading, which excludes energy and food prices, printed at 7.7%.
When will the last Bitcoin be mined and where could BTC price be headed?
There are less than 2.1 million BTC left to be mined. The last Bitcoin is expected to be mined in 2140. Analysts believe that the scarcity could propel BTC price to reach six figures.
