Snowflake releases Q2 results after Wednesday close.

SNOW stock advances 3% ahead of Q2 results.

The popular data warehouse stock has suddenly been the target of negative analyst reports.

Despite recent shade from analysts, Snowflake (SNOW) stock is up 3% to $157.68 on Wednesday morning ahead of Q2 results out after the close. Wall Street consensus expects adjusted EPS of $-0.01 on $467.3 million in sales.

UBS, Morgan Stanley and Citi all offered up moribund predictions and/or downgrades for SNOW in recent weeks, but the market appears to have forgotten about it.

Snowflake earnings preview

Since going public under major fanfare back in September 2020, Snowflake has largely beaten analyst estimates and received lots of glowing reviews. The high-multiple growth stock was even backed by historically conservative Berkshire Hathaway pre-IPO, and a survey by JPMorgan of more than 142 chief information officers back in June ranked Snowflake as #1 for installed base spending intentions. It would seem the company's cloud data offering has something going for it.

Reduced corporate spending on data analytics software this summer has led a host of investment banks to change their mind, however. BTIG and UBS both downgraded Snowflake from Buy to Neutral earlier this month, and both Morgan Stanley and Citi have stepped up their scrutiny of the firm.

"While still pointing to solid growth trends overall, partner commentary suggested a downtick from 2021 growth rates, with some noting performance tracking below plan [year-to-date]," wrote Citi analyst Tyler Radke.

UBS analyst Karl Keirstead found that customers were reducing or maintaining their usage of Snowflake's product offerings. He also said that competitor Databricks appears to be solidifying its hold on Snowflake's same customers, which may reduce future spending. Despite raising his price target from $165 to $175, Keirstead reduced his estimates for product revenue growth for both the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years.

Morgan Stanley, which has an extremely bullish price target on SNOW at $274, also found that some of Snowflake's software resellers saw "more prudence from customers during recent weeks". Overall, the investment bank's reduced outlook for SNOW is mainly due to a macro-caused reduction in software spend.

Snowflake stock forecast

Monday's bounce off the bottom trend line of SNOW's climbing price channel is giving bulls hope that the chart will hold after earnings. If SNOW stock were to trend back toward the top trend line, that would mean a share price close to $188.

The 9-day moving average has been leading the 21-day average since August 5. Though the two averages have come remarkably close to touching in recent sessions, the shorter average looks likely to once again put space between itself and its longer-term counterpart. This would be a bullish sign.

The primary worry is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) giving a bearish signal from its recent crossover. In the case of an earnings miss, expect SNOW to find respite at $148 or $130.