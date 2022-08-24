- Snowflake releases Q2 results after Wednesday close.
- SNOW stock advances 3% ahead of Q2 results.
- The popular data warehouse stock has suddenly been the target of negative analyst reports.
Despite recent shade from analysts, Snowflake (SNOW) stock is up 3% to $157.68 on Wednesday morning ahead of Q2 results out after the close. Wall Street consensus expects adjusted EPS of $-0.01 on $467.3 million in sales.
UBS, Morgan Stanley and Citi all offered up moribund predictions and/or downgrades for SNOW in recent weeks, but the market appears to have forgotten about it.
Snowflake earnings preview
Since going public under major fanfare back in September 2020, Snowflake has largely beaten analyst estimates and received lots of glowing reviews. The high-multiple growth stock was even backed by historically conservative Berkshire Hathaway pre-IPO, and a survey by JPMorgan of more than 142 chief information officers back in June ranked Snowflake as #1 for installed base spending intentions. It would seem the company's cloud data offering has something going for it.
Reduced corporate spending on data analytics software this summer has led a host of investment banks to change their mind, however. BTIG and UBS both downgraded Snowflake from Buy to Neutral earlier this month, and both Morgan Stanley and Citi have stepped up their scrutiny of the firm.
"While still pointing to solid growth trends overall, partner commentary suggested a downtick from 2021 growth rates, with some noting performance tracking below plan [year-to-date]," wrote Citi analyst Tyler Radke.
UBS analyst Karl Keirstead found that customers were reducing or maintaining their usage of Snowflake's product offerings. He also said that competitor Databricks appears to be solidifying its hold on Snowflake's same customers, which may reduce future spending. Despite raising his price target from $165 to $175, Keirstead reduced his estimates for product revenue growth for both the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years.
Morgan Stanley, which has an extremely bullish price target on SNOW at $274, also found that some of Snowflake's software resellers saw "more prudence from customers during recent weeks". Overall, the investment bank's reduced outlook for SNOW is mainly due to a macro-caused reduction in software spend.
Snowflake stock forecast
Monday's bounce off the bottom trend line of SNOW's climbing price channel is giving bulls hope that the chart will hold after earnings. If SNOW stock were to trend back toward the top trend line, that would mean a share price close to $188.
The 9-day moving average has been leading the 21-day average since August 5. Though the two averages have come remarkably close to touching in recent sessions, the shorter average looks likely to once again put space between itself and its longer-term counterpart. This would be a bullish sign.
The primary worry is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) giving a bearish signal from its recent crossover. In the case of an earnings miss, expect SNOW to find respite at $148 or $130.
SNOW daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to parity amid renewed dollar weakness
EUR/USD reversed its direction after having dropped toward 0.9900 earlier in the session and recovered toward parity. The renewed dollar weakness into the London fix despite rising US Treasury bond yields seems to be providing a boost to the pair.
GBP/USD rises above 1.1800 as DXY erases daily losses
GBP/USD has gathered recovery momentum and advanced beyond 1.1800 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. After having failed to hold above 109.00, the US Dollar Index fell sharply and fueled the pair's latest rally.
Gold turns positive on the day above $1,750 Premium
Gold turned north during the American trading hours and turned positive on the day above $1,750 amid renewed selling pressure surrounding the dollar. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, however, is still up nearly 2%, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Whales abandon Shiba Inu for this hot altcoin, earn 150% in profits
Chiliz Chain 2.0, a layer-2, has announced the releases of its public testnet, fueling a rally in CHZ price. The Chiliz network upgrade is divided into several phases that have their own significance.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!