- US Traders are on holiday due to US Independence day, so most assets trade within familiar ranges.
- Silver price is subdued and remains negative, spurred by depressed precious and base metal prices.
- Silver Price Forecast (XAGUSD): Positive divergence in the daily chart could open the door for further gains, as buyers target $20.45.
Silver (XAGUSD) is under pressure on Monday, amidst a liquidity-thin trading session, on the observance of the US Independence day. Portraying the aforementioned is XAGUSD which stays within a narrow $19.82-$19.88 range during the North American session. At the time of writing, XAGUSD is trading at $19.95.
Silver price remains below $20.00, influenced by the fall in gold and base metals
The sentiment is mixed, as portrayed by rising equities except for the Dax 40, while safe-haven peers drop in the FX space. The greenback is almost flat, while the US bond market will remain close. That said, US Treasury yields remained parked, while the silver price fell last Friday to a new 2-year low at around $19.38.
Despite that, the XAGUSD formed a hammer last Friday, which means that the silver price might be headed to the upside, and might re-test the May 13 swing low at $20.45. But first, silver buyers must lift the white metal price above the July 1 high at $20.30.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, a measure of how the US dollar performs against a basket of six rivals, barely climbs 0.06% and sits at 105.186.
Commerzbank analysts wrote that the gold/silver ratio has risen to nearly 90, meaning that the XAGUSD price is low compared to gold. They added that silver was being dragged down by falling gold prices and stated: “is being additionally depressed by the very weak base metals prices – this is because silver is not only an investment metal but to an equal extent also an industrial metal.”
In the week ahead, the US economic calendar will feature on Wednesday the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMIs for June, Fed speaking with New York Fed President John Williams, and the FOMC’s last meeting minutes.
Silver Price Forecast (XAGUSD): Technical outlook
The white metal remains downward biased. However, the magnitude of the fall in the last week might be subject to a mean reversion move, further cementing the previously mentioned oscillators showing positive divergence between price action and the Relative Strength Index (RSI).
If the latter scenario plays out, XAGUSD’s first resistance would be $20.00. Break above will open the path towards $20.30, followed by a challenge of the May 16 low at $20.45. Otherwise, a re-test of the 2-year low at $19.38 is on the cards.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.95
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|19.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21.36
|Daily SMA50
|21.82
|Daily SMA100
|23.35
|Daily SMA200
|23.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.32
|Previous Daily Low
|19.39
|Previous Weekly High
|21.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.39
|Previous Monthly High
|22.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.74
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|21.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses traction, retreats below 1.0450
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined below 1.0450 in the American session after having climbed above 1.0460 earlier in the day. US markets will remain closed due to the Independence holiday and the market action is expected to remain subdued.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2100 on improving mood
GBP/USD has reversed its direction in the second half of the day and erased a portion of its daily gains. With markets staying risk-positive, however, the pair continues to trade in the green above 1.2100. The UK's FTSE 100 Index looks to close nearly 1% higher.
Gold continues to fluctuate in tight range above $1,800
Gold is having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction on Monday and continues to fluctuate above $1,800. US bond markets are closed in observance of the Independence Day holiday and the dollar holds its ground against its major rivals.
Shytoshi Kusama teases ShibArmy, here’s what to expect
Shiba Inu project leader Shytoshi Kusama reappeared on Twitter with a cryptic tweet, after a fifteen day break. The mysterious disappearance of Shiba Inu’s founder Ryoshi had pushed the spotlight on Shytoshi Kusama.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!