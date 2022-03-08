- In the last hour, silver surged and reached a new YTD high at $26.94.
- A dismal market mood and the commodities market rally keep precious metals bid, weighing on the greenback.
- XAG/USD Technical Outlook: Upward biased, and once cleared $27.00, the next resistance would be above $28.00.
Silver (XAG/USD) rallies for the first time in the week and reaches a new YTD high of around $26.94, pressing towards the $27.00 mark. At the time of writing, XAG/USD is trading at $26.64
The market sentiment is slightly up due to the cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine on the evacuation of civilians. Nevertheless, market participants’ worries spurred a double-digit rally across the commodities complex, led by Oil, with WTI sitting a $125 per barrel. In the metals complex, gold is rising above the $2000 mark, and base metals like nickel spiked almost 250%, spurring a halt on its trading.
Global equity markets trade in the red for the second consecutive day while US Treasury yields rise, with the 10-year benchmark note at 1.858%, up to ten basis points, though ignored by precious metals traders. Contrarily the greenback is getting hit by an appetite for the safe-haven precious metals complex, with the US Dollar Index dropping 0.28% clings with its nails to the 99.00 mark.
The US economic docket featured the Trade Balance for January, which came at $-89.7B, worse than the $-87.1B estimated. In the same report, Exports decreased while Imports incremented, in a report with lower attention than expected.
XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Silver is upward biased. The daily chart shows that the moving averages reside well below the spot price, with the 200-DMA at $24.12 being the nearest to the price, followed by the 50-DMA and the 100-DMA.
With XAG/USD in full swing, the first resistance would be July 5, 2021, a daily high at $26.77. Breach of the latter would expose the $27.00 mark. Once cleared, there is no resistance until June 11, 2021, a daily high at $28.28, followed by May 18, 2021, a daily high at $28.75, on its way towards $29.00.
On the flip side, XAG/USD’s first support would be the November 16, 2021, daily high resistance-turned-support at $25.40.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|26.62
|Today Daily Change
|0.98
|Today Daily Change %
|3.82
|Today daily open
|25.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.24
|Daily SMA50
|23.52
|Daily SMA100
|23.51
|Daily SMA200
|24.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.14
|Previous Daily Low
|25.29
|Previous Weekly High
|25.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.1
|Previous Monthly High
|25.62
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.94
