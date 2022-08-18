- Silver price stumbles under the $20.00 figure, post-FOMC minutes.
- US economic data was mixed, though the labor market still signals the economy is solid.
- Fed officials remain committed to tackling inflation, though the US economic outlook remains unknown.
Silver price slides, extending its losses to five consecutive days, amidst an upbeat market mood, late in the Wall Street close, which weighed on the non-yielding metal. Additionally, broad US dollar strength kept the white metal prices pressured as a reaction to Fed officials reiterating the need to bring inflation down, while US jobs data further cemented the case for a September rate hike.
The XAG/USD is trading at $19.50, slightly down, after hitting on Thursday a daily high of $19.93.
Wall Street finished with solid gains amidst thin liquidity trading. The US Department of Labour reported that claims for unemployment in the week ending on August 13 slid less than estimations, while the housing market showed signs of cooling down. Existing Home Sales for July decreased by 5.9%, the lowest since May 2020.
Regarding Fed commentary, San Francisco’s Mary Daly said it is too early to declare victory on inflation and backed a 50 or 75 bps hike for September. Esther George of the Kansas City Fed added that core inflation is “hardly comforting” and that further rate hikes are coming.
Late in the day, the St. Louis Fed uber-hawk James Bullard commented that he’s leaning towards a 75 bps rate hike in September, while Minnesota Fed’s Neil Kashkari said there’s more work to be done while adding that he’s not sure if the Fed can avoid a recession.
Even though Kashkara acknowledged that he’s unsure about reaching the Fed’s goal without a recession, most officials remain laser-focused on tackling inflation. Meaning, that further rate hikes are expected for the rest of 2022 and probably the first half of 2023.
In the meantime, money market futures STIRs, have fully priced a 50 bps hike in September. But odds of a 75 bps increase are up at 78%, after tumbling towards 50% on Wednesday, following the release of July’s FOMC minutes.
Aside from this, the US Dolar Index, a measure of the greenback’s value against a basket of peers, reached three-week highs, gaining 0.77%, up at 107.492, a headwind for precious metals prices. On the contrary, most US Treasury bond yields, led by the 10-year benchmark note rate, edged down two basis points, at 2.886%.
That said, XAG/USD prices would remain downward pressured, due to the US Federal Reserve tightening cycle. If the US central bank can achieve a “soft” landing, silver traders should expect further selling pressure stepping in. Contrarily, if US economic growth decelerates and causes a recession, safe-haven flows could benefit the white metal.
Silver (XAG/USD) Key Technical Levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.51
|Today Daily Change
|-0.28
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.41
|Today daily open
|19.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.88
|Daily SMA50
|20.11
|Daily SMA100
|21.6
|Daily SMA200
|22.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.28
|Previous Daily Low
|19.7
|Previous Weekly High
|20.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.8
|Previous Monthly High
|20.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.15
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears attack 0.6900 support as hawkish Fed policymakers favor DXY
AUD/USD remains depressed at around 0.6910 during Friday’s initial Asian session, after refreshing a fortnight low during the four-day downtrend. The Aussie pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the broad US dollar strength, as well as downbeat catalysts surrounding Australia and China, due to strong Aussie-China trade ties.
EUR/USD clings to one-month low under 1.0100 on recession fears, hawkish Fedspeak
EUR/USD dribbles around 1.0090 during the sluggish Asian session on Friday, after crashing to refresh monthly low the previous day. The major currency pair recently bear the burden of a firmer US dollar, as well as grim economic concerns at home.
Gold pokes $1,750 inside falling wedge, Fedspeak, recession eyed
Gold price licks its wounds around a fortnight low near $1,760, flashed the previous day, as traders seek fresh clues inside a bullish chart pattern during Friday’s initial Asian session. The precious metal dropped during the last four consecutive days amid the broad US dollar strength.
Is the Zilliqa price prepping for a monstrous 50% decline?
Zilliqa price could be due for a serious liquidation. Key levels have been identified. ZiIliqa price merits considerable concern as the ERC-20 token has failed to hold support at both the 8- and 21-day simple moving averages.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!