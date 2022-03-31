- Silver approaches $25.00 for the third time in the week.
- Russia-Ukraine woes, Putin’s demanding payments for gas in Russian roubles, and falling yields boost precious metals.
- XAG/USD Price Forecast: Remains upward biased, but downside risks persist unless XAG bulls push the prices above $25.40.
Silver (XAG/USD) is barely advancing for the second consecutive day amid a stronger US dollar courtesy of Russia-Ukraine jitters and Russian President Putin’s natural gas decree triggering a downbeat market mood. During the North American session, XAG/USD is trading at $24.93 at the time of writing.
The market mood is downbeat on Russo-Ukraine jitters and Putin's decree on natural gas payments
Global equity markets reflect investors’ negative sentiment as March is about to end. The greenback remains in the driver’s seat, as portrayed by the US Dollar Index, up 0.38%, sitting at 98.204, opposite to falling US Treasury yields, led by the 10-year benchmark note rate at 2.323%, three basis points down on the day.
The Russia-Ukraine conflict continues, putting aside peace talks, as Russian troops are redeployed towards the Donbas region. Also, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree which states that Russian natural gas will need to be paid in roubles while saying that proceedings in euros or US dollars could also be blocked. If demands are not met, current contracts will be halted.
Meanwhile, oil prices fell following the announcement, while the greenback and safe-haven precious metals like gold and silver rose.
The US economic docket featured the Fed’s favorite gauge of inflation, the Core PCE for February, which rose by 5.4% YoY, lower than the 5.5% estimated, while US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on March 26 increased by 202K, higher than the 197K expected.
XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
After Tuesday’s price action, which formed a large hammer in a downtrend, that touched the 200-day moving average (DMA), silver settled around the $24.50-$25.00 area for the last couple of days. That means that XAG/USD might consolidate before resuming the uptrend, as long as it stays above January 20 daily high, resistance-turned-support at $24.07, just above the 200-DMA.
That said, the XAG/USD first resistance would be $25.00. A decisive break would expose a downslope trendline, drawn from March highs, which confluences with November 16, 2021, daily high at $25.40, followed by March 24 daily high at $25.85 and the $26.00 mark.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.94
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|24.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.33
|Daily SMA50
|24.31
|Daily SMA100
|23.71
|Daily SMA200
|23.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.07
|Previous Daily Low
|24.7
|Previous Weekly High
|25.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.58
|Previous Monthly High
|25.62
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
